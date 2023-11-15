Kuwait vs India: When and where to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier clash? 

The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers are on the horizon for the Indian men's football team, who will take on Kuwait in the second round on Thursday, November 16.

After a training stint in Dubai, the Blue Tigers traveled to Kuwait City a couple of days back to face the host nation. Placed in Group A, they are scheduled to play against Qatar on November 21 and Afghanistan in the upcoming international break. The top two teams from each group will secure a spot in the third round, commencing in September 2024.

The Sunil Chhetri-led side kicked off the year with impressive performances. They boast an unbeaten streak of 11 games, while also winning the Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championship.

However, their recent form has witnessed three consecutive defeats against Iraq and Lebanon in the King's Cup and Malaysia in the Merdeka Tournament.

Notably, the Blue Tigers faced Kuwait twice in the SAFF Championship and remained unbeaten. While both the games ended in a 1-1 draw, India went on to win the finals of the competition via penalty shootout.

Igor Stimac will hope that his team can shift the momentum on their travels against a side that has notably improved over the past year. Addressing the media before the game, he stressed that this upcoming match presents a different challenge compared to the one they faced in July.

"Our focus is on the result and how to obtain the result in the opening game of the World Cup qualifiers. My advice for players will be to forget as soon as possible what happened in June and July against Kuwait and to concentrate on new challenges and new developments that might be ahead of us. "

Meanwhile, Kuwait, who are ranked 136th in the world, have recorded nine victories, three draws, and three losses in the calendar year. The team will be eager to turn the tables against Stimac's side following their defeat in the SAFF Championship finals.

Kuwait vs India: Details of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier clash

Match: Kuwait vs India Group A, 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Timing: Thursday, November 16.

Location: Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, Kuwait City.

Kuwait vs India: Where will the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier be telecast?

The match between the two sides will be telecast on the Sports18 channel from 10:00 pm IST.

Kuwait vs India: Where will the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier be livestreamed?

The tie will also be available for live streaming on FanCode App pay-per-view.