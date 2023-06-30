Lebanon vs India Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for today's SAFF Championship match – July 1st, 2023

In a thrilling semifinal clash of the SAFF Championship, Lebanon and India will collide on 1st July at The Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore. This encounter promises an exciting showdown between the Blue Tigers and the formidable Lebanese side.

India's SAFF Cup campaign began on a high note with consecutive resounding victories of 4-0 and 2-0 against Pakistan and Nepal. However, they were unable to secure a win against Kuwait in their last outing, as they were held for a 1-1 draw. Nevertheless, India maintains an impressive unbeaten streak of nine games, with seven victories. However, they will miss the presence of head coach Stimac, defender Sandesh Jhingan, and striker Rahim Ali, who are suspended for the upcoming clash.

On the other side, Lebanon kicked off their SAFF Cup campaign with a dominant 2-0 triumph over Bangladesh, followed by a commanding 4-1 victory against Bhutan. In their most recent match, the Cedars secured a narrow 1-0 win against the Maldives, courtesy of Hassan Maatouk's lone goal in the first half. They secured a perfect record of nine points from three games, placing them at the top of Group B.

With both teams eager to secure a spot in the final, this encounter promises to be a thrilling display of football prowess.

Match Details

Match: Lebanon vs India, Semifinal 2

Date & Time: Saturday, July 1, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: The Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore, India

Lebanon vs India Squads

Lebanon Squad

Ali Sabeh(GK), Walid Shour, Mouhammed-Ali Dhaini, Abdul Razzak Talal Dakramanji, Hasan Srour, Mahdi Zein, Mohamad Omar-Sadek, Khalil-Abdel Salam-Bader, Hasan Kourani, Ali Jamal-AlHaj, Karim Abed Darwiche, Hussein Zein, Mohammad Hussein-AlHayek, Nader Matar, Zein-AlAbdine Ghassan-Farran, Alee Samir-Tneich, Jihad Khaled-Ayoub, Hassan Ali-Saad, Hassan Maatouk, Maxime Elias-Aoun, George Felix Melki, Khalil Khamis, Gabriel Bitar, Ali Nasser-Markabawi, Mostafa Matar(GK), Antoine Al-Douaihy(GK), Mohamad Baker-ElHousseini, Said-Abdul Hassan-Awada,

Mohamad Kdouh, Mehdi Salim-Khalil (GK), Daniel Lajud Martinez, Bassel Jradi.

India Squad

Gurpreet Singh-Sandhu (GK), Akash Mishra, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Anirudh Thapa, Udanta-Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rohit Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Anwar Ali-I, Jeakson Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Amrinder-Singh Singh (GK), Liston Colaco, Rowllin Borges, Nandhakumar Sekar, Lalengmawia, Suresh-Singh Wangjam, Rahim Ali, Ishan Pandita, Phurba Lachenpa (GK).

Lebanon vs India predicted starting XIs

Lebanon: Mehdi Salim-Khalil, Mahdi Zein, Mouhammed-Ali Dhaini, Maxime Elias-Aoun, Hussein Zein, Hasan Srour, Alee Samir-Tneich, Ali Jamal-AlHaj, Mohamad Omar-Sadek, Khalil-Abdel Salam-Bader, Ali Nasser-Markabawi.

India: GS Sandhu, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri.

Lebanon vs India Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mehdi Salim-Khalil, Walid Shour, Pritam Kotal, Akash Mishra, Nikhil Poojary, Ali Jamal-AlHaj, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mohamad Omar-Sadek, Khalil-Abdel Salam-Bader, Sunil Chhetri.

Captain: Sunil Chhetri | Vice-Captain: Khalil-Abdel Salam-Bader

Fantasy Suggestion #2: GS Sandhu, Mahdi Zein, Pritam Kotal, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, AliJamal-AlHaj, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mohamad Omar-Sadek, Khalil-Abdel Salam-Bader, Sunil Chhetri.

Captain: Sunil Chhetri | Vice-Captain: Mohamad Omar-Sadek

