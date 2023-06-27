Lebanon vs Maldives Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for today's SAFF Championship match – June 28th, 2023

Lebanon and Maldives will battle it out in a SAFF Championship Group B clash. The match is set to take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore on Wednesday, June 28, at 3:30 pm IST.

Lebanon enter this match with an air of confidence, having displayed remarkable composure in the tournament so far. With two consecutive wins under their belt, they have managed to edge past their opponents, showcasing their determination and skill. These victories have undoubtedly boosted their morale and will serve as a catalyst for their pursuit of a spot in the semi-finals.

Maldives, on the other hand, started the SAFF Championship with a resounding victory over Bhutan in their opening match. However, they faced a tough challenge in their subsequent encounter against Bangladesh, narrowly missing out on securing another win.

Nevertheless, this encounter could provide the necessary motivation for Maldives to step up their game and reclaim their position at the top of the group standings.

Match Details

Match: Lebanon vs Maldives, Group B game

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 28, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: The Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore, India

Lebanon vs Maldives Squads

Lebanon Squad

Ali Sabeh(GK), Walid Shour, Mouhammed-Ali Dhaini, Abdul Razzak Talal Dakramanji, Hasan Srour, Mahdi Zein, Mohamad Omar-Sadek, Khalil-Abdel Salam-Bader, Hasan Kourani, Ali Jamal-AlHaj, Karim Abed Darwiche, Hussein Zein, Mohammad Hussein-AlHayek, Nader Matar, Zein-AlAbdine Ghassan-Farran, Alee Samir-Tneich, Jihad Khaled-Ayoub, Hassan Ali-Saad, Hassan Maatouk, Maxime Elias-Aoun, George Felix Melki, Khalil Khamis, Gabriel Bitar, Ali Nasser-Markabawi, Mostafa Matar(GK), Antoine Al-Douaihy(GK), Mohamad Baker-ElHousseini, Said-Abdul Hassan-Awada, Mohamad Kdouh, Mehdi Salim-Khalil(GK), Daniel Lajud Martinez, Bassel Jradi.

Maldives Squad

Mohamed Faisal(GK), Hussain Sifaau, Samooh Ali, Ahmed Maish Rasheed, Ahmed Numaan, Ali Fasir, Hussain Nihan, Ibrahim Mahudhee, Hamza Mohamed, Hassan Naiz, Ahmed Bassam Mohammed Naeem, Ahmed Aiham, Shaihan Ali(GK), Ahmed Hassan, Ahmed Rizuvan, Hassan Nazeem, Ahnaf Rasheed, Mohamed Jailam, Haisham Hassan, Mohamed Sakhaau, Mohamed Saaif, Mohamed Shafeeu(GK), Hussain Shareef(GK), Hassan Shifaz, Humaid Hussain, Mohamed Nizam, Vishah Abdul Majeed, Ibrahim Aisham, Abdulla Yaameen, Ansar Ibrahim, Hassan Raif Ahmed, Ibrahim Waheed Hassan, Mohamed Irufaan, Nisham Mohamed Rasheed.

Lebanon vs Maldives predicted starting XIs

Lebanon: Sabeh (GK), Shour, Dhaini, Razzak Talal Dakramanji, Salam-Bader, M.Zein, M.Omar Sadek, Samir Tneich, Jamal-AlHaj, Maatouk, Abed Darwiche.

Maldives: Shareef (GK), Ali, Sifaau, Hassan, Numaan, Mohamed, Aisham, Fasir, Nihan, Mahudhee, Naiz.

Lebanon vs Maldives Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shareef, Dhaini, Shour, Razzak Talal Dakramanji, Ali, Salam-Bader, Zein, Mohamed, Maatouk, Jamal-Al Haj, Naiz.

Captain: Salam-Bader | Vice-Captain: Zein

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sabeh, Dhaini, Shour, Razzak Talal Dakramanji, Sifaau, Salam-Bader, Zein, Mohamed, Maatouk, Jamal-Al Haj, Naiz.

Captain: Salam-Bader | Vice-Captain: Maatouk

