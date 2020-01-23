Led by skipper Ashu Delhi U-17 boys to participate in the Junior National Football Championship in Meghalaya

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News

23 Jan 2020, 22:47 IST SHARE

Delhi U-17 team

New Delhi, January 23: A 20 member Delhi U-17 boys team will be participating in the Hero Junior National Football Championship for the Dr BC Roy Trophy, from January 28 to February 6 in Shillong, Meghalaya.

While striker Ashu will be leading the boys, goalkeeper Shubham Biswas has been elected as his deputy in the Delhi team.

A total of 27 matches will be played in the 10 days long tournament for which sixteen teams have been divided into four groups. The top teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage.

Football Delhi President met the players before they departed and handed over the kits to them.

“About 400 players participated in a five-month-long trials. These are 20 best U-17 players from Delhi NCR and I am hopeful of a good show and will be aiming for the trophy.”

Delhi has been placed in Group A. Besides Delhi the other teams in the league stage are Mizoram, Goa and Uttar Pradesh. Delhi will play its first match against Uttar Pradesh on January 28.

“We have a strong team heading into the competition. I am confident if we play to our potential we have a good chance,” said Ravinder Mohan Bhisht, head coach of the Delhi Team.

The semifinals will be played on February 3-4 with the finals slated for February 6.

The Team: Ashu (Striker, Captain) Shubham Biswas (Goalkeeper, Vice-Captain), Uday Aggarwal. (Goalkeeper), Abhay Rawat (Stopper), Sumit Kandpal. (Stopper), Varun Negi (Stopper), Bishal Chand Barman (Left Back), Chaitanya Bahuguna. (Left Back), Md. Abaan Qureshi (Right Back), Arya Yadav. (Right Back), Vishesh Kardam (Right Back), Thrivei Carlos Pao. (Midfielder), Aman Sahni. (Midfielder), Fahad Temuri. (Midfielder), Karthik Panicker (Midfielder), Aayan. (Midfielder), Angadh Singh (Left Wing), Arthav Dayal (Left Wing), Harsh Bhardwaj. (Right Wing), Jai Jairath Verma (Striker)

Ravinder Mohan Bhisht, B-Licence holder (Head Coach), Ravi Singh, D-Licence holder (Goalkeeping Coach), Sunil Dutt (Manager), Ram Singh (Assistant Manager) and Nikhil Kashyap (Physio) will travel with the team