Live streaming details: When and where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC

ATK Mohun Bagan will aim to keep the pressure on Indian Super League leaders Mumbai City FC when they take on Chennaiyin FC. The thrilling encounter between two of the most physical sides in the league will take place at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao.

ATK Mohun Bagan are second in the ISL standings with a tally of 21 points from eleven matches. They are five points behind Mumbai City FC and can close the gap to two with a win over Chennaiyin FC.

The Marina Machans are hovering near the ISL playoffs spots and are placed sixth in the overall standings. Chennaiyin FC have accumulated 15 points from 12 matches and can move into the fourth spot with a win.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC team news

ATK Mohun Bagan

Head coach Antonio Lopez Habas will push his side to get more consistent as the second half of the season progresses. In their previous five ISL matches, the Mariners won two, drew two, and lost one.

Their inconsistent form has allowed Mumbai City FC to open up a fairly comfortable lead at the top of the table.

ATK Mohun Bagan possess one of the strongest defensive units in the ISL and have kept four clean sheets in their previous six matches. The ATK Mohun Bagan attack has been heavily reliant on Roy Krishna. The Mariners are among the lowest-scoring teams in the league. Their strikers need to step up and deliver against Chennaiyin FC.

Injured - Michael Soosairaj, Joby Justin

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Chennaiyin FC

Head coach Csaba Laszlo will hope that his side can get some wins under their belt and march towards a playoffs spot. Chennaiyin FC have lost just once in their last five matches, but have drawn thrice and clinched only one win.

After the departure of Rafael Crivellaro due to injury, Anirudh Thapa and Memo Moura have been ruling the midfield. The new signing Manuel Lanzarote is undergoing his mandatory quarantine protocol and will join the side soon.

Jakub Sylvestr has struggled to get goals, and Esmael Goncalves looks like the only dangerous attacker in their frontline.

Injured - Rafael Crivellaro

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

When does the ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC kick off?

India: January 21, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV