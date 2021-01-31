Live streaming details: When and where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters

Determined ATK Mohun Bagan will face Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday.

ATK Mohun Bagan have been impressive this season. They have 24 points from 13 matches and are second on the ISL table.

However, they are six points behind Mumbai City FC, who lead the table. AFC Champions League qualification is now getting farther away from the Mariners. They need to earn maximum points from the rest of the matches to have a shot at finishing first.

Our new signing was at his first training session with the #Mariners 🤩🙌



The Brazilian maestro is all set to add some magic in the middle of the park! 💚❤️#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #Mariners #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/uCFKqut5TC — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) January 30, 2021

Kerala Blasters FC have been dismal once again this season. Injuries and disappointing performances have been the highlights for Kibu Vicuna and his men. With 15 points from 14 matches, the Blasters are currently ninth on the table.

Players like Rahul KP, Albino Gomes, and Sandeep Singh have delivered good performances. ATK Mohun Bagan will be a tough team to face for the Kerala Blasters, but a win might boost their ongoing campaign.

💭 Full focus on bringing the points back home! 💪@lakibuteka #YennumYellow #ATKMBKBFC pic.twitter.com/6q4nl0P93I — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) January 30, 2021

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan

Advertisement

Lack of goals has been a major concern for Antonio Habas. To fix this issue, they brought in Marcelinho from Odisha FC. After being out of favor at Odisha FC, the Brazilian will look to live up to his billing.

Tiri (R) fighting for the ball (Courtesy-ISL)

Any more squandered points might be suicidal for the Mariners. They will aim to start dominating again with their recent signings. However, ATK Mohun Bagan have lost some key players to injury.

Injured - Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, Joby Justin

Doubtful - Subhasish Bose

Suspended - None

Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters were finding it difficult to score goals initially this season. Jordan Murray has given hopes to fans after scoring 6 goals in the matches he has played till now. Rahul KP and Jeakson Singh will return from suspension and will play a big role in this game.

The Men in Yellow will look to spoil ATK Mohun Bagan's party and win all three points. In doing so, they will propel themselves closer to the top-four on the ISL table.

Advertisement

Kerala Blasters have struggled this season (Courtesy-ISL)

Injured - Facundo Pereyra

Doubtful - Nishu Kumar

Suspended - None

When does the ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters kick off?

India: January 31, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV