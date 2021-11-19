ISL 2021/22: When and where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC

The opening match of the eigth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) will kick off later today at 7:30 PM IST. Last year's runners-up ATK Mohun Bagan will lock horns against Kerala Blasters at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa.

Under new coach Ivan Vukomanovic, Kerala Blasters will be hoping to make amends for their disappointing ISL 2020-21 campaign. Last season, the Kochi-based team won only three matches out of twenty and finished tenth in the table. In terms of foreign players, the team has undergone a complete makeover with none of last year's players coming in for another season.

ATK Mohun Bagan will begin the season as one of the favorites to win the title. The team narrowly missed out on the trophy last season, losing 2-1 to Mumbai City FC in the finals. ATKMB have retained most of their players from last season, and new signings such as Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko and Liston Colaco will provide additional squad depth.

Having won their last two encounters with Kerala Blasters, ATK Mohun Bagan will look to add to their positive head-to-head record with another win. The Blasters will also be eager to win at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, having failed to do so in the four games they played here last season.

Both teams have no known injury concerns going into the season opener.

When does the ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC kick off?

Date: November 19, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda Stadium), Margao, Goa

Where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC on TV?

India: Star Sports Network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels)

Where to live stream ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC?

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee