Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa 

ISL sides Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa will square off in Match No. 92 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Saturday. In the previous meeting between the two sides, the Marina Machans grabbed a 2-1 victory over the Gaurs.

Rafael Crivellaro gave Chennaiyin FC the lead in the 5th minute before Jorge Ortiz Mendoza equalized for FC Goa. Rahim Ali scored the winner in the 53rd minute for the former champions and sealed the tie.

Chennaiyin FC have picked up just 3 points in their last six matches, scoring only one goal. FC Goa, on the other hand, have collected 8 points from the same number of games, where they smashed home 11 goals.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Team News

Chennaiyin FC

Jerry Lalrinzuala was suspended in their last match and might return to the starting line-up against FC Goa. As a result, Chhuantea Fanai might get relegated to the bench.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

FC Goa

Apart from Princeton Rebello and Brandon Fernandes, FC Goa have a fully-fit side in their ranks. Princeton is on his way to recovery but it remains to be seen whether he will play against Chennaiyin FC.

Injured: Brandon Fernandes

Doubtful: Princeton Rebello, Mohammad Nawaz

Suspension: None

When does the ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa kick off?

India: February 13, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa on TV?

India: Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD, Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies, Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Marathi

How to watch the live streaming of Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV