Live streaming details: When and where to watch Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC

An exciting clash between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC will kick off the new week's action in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Two of the most attacking sides in the competition will face off at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Chennaiyin FC are placed on the sixth position in the ISL standings with a tally of 15 points from thirteen matches.

The Marina Machans come into the clash against the league leaders on the back of a loss against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Mumbai City FC are the current league leaders and the most in-form side in the ISL 2020-21 season. They have won a total of nine matches out of twelve and their points tally stands at 29.

You can also follow Sportskeeda's match centre for the match between Chennaiyin FC & Mumbai City FC, which will bring you all the updates in real-time.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC team news

Chennaiyin FC

Advertisement

Head coach Csaba Laszlo will be aiming to get a good run of games in the second half of the season. Chennaiyin FC have been very inconsistent with their results so far in their ISL 2020-21 campaign.

Injured - Rafael Crivellaro

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Mumbai City FC

The Islanders are one of the most consistent teams in the Indian Super League and have maintained hold at the top spot of the standings.

Sergio Lobera's men have played an attacking brand of football.

Mumbai City FC boast of some of the most talented midfielders in their ranks with the likes of Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges and Raynier Fernandes in the midfield.

They have the dangerous Mourtada Fall in the defence along with the reliable Hernan Santana.

The striking pair of Adam Le Fondre and Bartholomew Ogbeche are solid attackers who can make inroads against any ISL defence.

The Chennaiyin FC defenders will have their work cut out against the Islanders.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Advertisement

When does the ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC kick off?

India: January 25, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV