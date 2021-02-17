Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC 

ISL sides Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC will cross swords in Match No. 98 of the 2020-21 season. The game will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Both teams played out a goalless draw in their previous meeting. However, much has changed since that encounter.

NorthEast United FC sacked their coach Gerard Nus, and former I-League-winning manager Khalid Jamil is at the helm now. The Highlanders have stayed unbeaten under his tutelage, with victories over Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.

Chennaiyin FC's problems upfront with respect to scoring goals haven't seen a solution so far. The Marina Machans have scored the lowest number of goals (13) this season.

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC team news

Chennaiyin FC

Anirudh Thapa was missing from Chennaiyin FC's matchday squad in their last match against FC Goa. It remains to be seen whether the Indian international has recovered from his injuries.

Doubtful: Anirudh Thapa

Injured: None

Suspension: None

NorthEast United FC

Gurjinder Kumar was shown a red card in NorthEast United FC's previous game against Odisha FC. He will be serving a one-match suspension.

Doubtful: None

Injured: Wayne Vaz

Suspension: Gurjinder Kumar

When does the ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC kick off?

India: February 18, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC?

India: Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD, Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies, Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Marathi

How to watch the live streaming of Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV