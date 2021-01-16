Live streaming details: When and where to watch FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Two of the most exciting sides in the Indian Super League (ISL), FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan will clash on Sunday. The second match of the day will be held at the Fatorda Stadium, which has been the home stadium for both teams.

FC Goa are placed on the third spot in the ISL table while ATK Mohun Bagan are above them in the second position. A win for the Gaurs will put them in the top 2 and ATK Mohun Bagan will give their best to maintain their position.

FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan team news

FC Goa

Head coach Juan Ferrando's men have peaked at the right time. With three wins in their previous four matches, FC Goa have ascended to the ISL playoffs spots and are one of the top title contenders.

FC Goa's Spanish signings have been performing well throughout the season. Igor Angulo has established himself as the leading goalscorer in the competition with nine goals so far.

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza and Alberto Noguera have been the creative outlets for the Gaurs in the midfield. Edu Bedia and Brandon Fernandes have contributed with their ability to control the flow of the game in the middle of the park.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan faced just their second defeat of the season when they were outplayed by Mumbai City FC in their last encounter.

Head coach Antonio Habas Lopez will expect his side to bounce back after the loss against the Islanders. The ATK Mohun Bagan defense has been one of the sturdiest in the ISL, conceding just four goals so far.

Arindam Bhattacharya has been in terrific form between the sticks for the team. With a solid line-up of defenders like Tiri and Sandesh Jhingan, the Mariners are well equipped to get another clean sheet.

Injured - Michael Soosairaj, Joby Justin, Nongdamba Naorem

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

When does the ISL match between FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan kick off?

India: January 17, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV