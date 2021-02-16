Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch FC Goa vs Odisha FC

ISL sides FC Goa and Odisha FC will cross swords in Match No. 97 of the 2020-21 season. The venue of the encounter will be Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

FC Goa emerged as 1-0 winners in the previous meeting between the two sides. Igor Angulo scored the only goal of the match after connecting a low cross from Alexander Romario Jesuraj at the stroke of half-time.

Odisha FC are playing for pride after becoming the first team to get knocked out of the competition. They have just 9 points from 17 matches, with their only victory coming against Kerala Blasters.

FC Goa vs Odisha FC Team News

FC Goa

Brandon Fernandes has been ruled out of the season due to injuries. Adil Khan limped off the field in FC Goa's previous game and his availability remains uncertain. Edu Bedia collected his fourth yellow card of the season after he bit Deepak Tangri in their last match.

Injured: Brandon Fernandes

Doubtful: Adil Khan, Mohammad Nawaz

Advertisement

Suspension: Edu Bedia

Odisha FC

The Juggernauts are on the road as they head to Fatorda tomorrow to take on FC Goa. 👊🔥#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/XThVJAO0SP — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) February 16, 2021

Jacob Tratt collected his seventh yellow card of the season in Odisha FC's previous match against NorthEast United FC and will miss the crunch encounter. Apart from him, there are no injuries and suspension concerns for the team.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Jacob Tratt

When does the ISL match between FC Goa and Odisha FC kick off?

India: February 17, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch FC Goa vs Odisha FC?

India: Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD, Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies, Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Marathi

How to watch the live streaming of FC Goa vs Odisha FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV