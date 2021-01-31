Live streaming details: When and where to watch Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Hyderabad FC will face Chennaiyin FC in an interesting clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday.

Hyderabad FC are in high spirits after their comeback in the last match. After trailing 0-2 against Bengaluru FC, goals from Aridane Santana and Fran Sandaza levelled the scores.

Hyderabad FC are unbeaten in their last five games, having drawn four of them. They find themselves in the fifth place on the table but need to earn the maximum number of points to remain there until the end of the league phase.

Not all is going well for Chennaiyin FC, though. With captain Rafael Crivellaro injured and Jakub Sylvestr failing to score, the Marina Machans are in the sixth spot. They have managed to accumulate 16 points from 14 matches.

This game will be crucial for Csaba Laszlo and his men as the fight for the top-four gets tougher. A win in this encounter will bring Chennaiyin FC back into the competition.

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Team News

Hyderabad FC

The Nizams will want to continue from where they left in their last match. Coach Manolo Marquez should be relieved to see Fran Sandaza and Roland Alberg contributing to the goals.

Hyderabad FC convincingly defeated Chennaiyin FC last time (Courtesy-ISL)

With six games to go, Hyderabad FC will have to continue picking up as many points as possible. After the horrendous debut ISL season they had, the team will want to make fans happy by securing the playoffs berth.

Injured - Nikhil Poojary

Doubtful - Souvik Chakrabarti

Suspension - None

Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC's Eli Sabia heading the ball (Courtesy-ISL)

Injuries have plagued Chennaiyin FC's campaign this season. After finishing as the runner-ups last year, Csaba Laszlo was handed over the managerial duties.

Chennaiyin FC are still well within reach of a playoffs berth. If the finishing woes are taken care of, the Marina Machans can put this ISL season back on track.

Manuel Lanzarote was also signed in the transfer window to boost the team. He has finished his mandatory 14 days quarantine. Laszlo has, however, revealed that Lanzarote won't start the match.

Injured - None

Doubtful - Anirudh Thapa

Suspension - Enes Sipovic

When does the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC kick off?

India: January 31, 2021, 5 PM IST

Where and how to watch Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV