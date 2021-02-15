Live streaming details: When and where to watch Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters

ISL sides Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters will lock horns at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa, on Tuesday.

Kerala Blasters emerged 2-0 winners in their previous meeting with Hyderabad FC. They played with an all-Indian back-four and held their lines well to walk away with a clean sheet.

Abdul Hakku gave Kerala Blasters the lead in the 29th minute with a thumping header off a corner-kick. Jordan Murray scored the insurance goal in the 88th minute to seal the victory.

Hyderabad FC are currently in the fifth position on the ISL table, with 24 points from 17 matches. They have five wins, nine draws, and three losses so far this season.

Kerala Blasters are five spots below them, with 16 points from 17 matches. They have just three victories this season, with seven of their games ending in a draw.

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: Team News

Hyderabad FC

Mohammed Yasir was shown the red card in Hyderabad FC's previous match against SC East Bengal, and will miss the upcoming game. The Nizams need a win to close the gap with the third-placed NorthEast United FC.

Doubtful: None

Injuries: None

Suspension: Mohammed Yasir

Kerala Blasters

Readying our artillery for #HFCKBFC 💪🏼#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/1hX8Jc6Qwl — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) February 15, 2021

Nishu Kumar has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after sustaining a knee injury. Facundo Pereyra, who was previously nursing injuries, might return to the starting line-up.

Doubtful: None

Injuries: Nishu Kumar

Suspension: None

When does the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters kick off?

India: February 16, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters?

India: Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD, Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies, Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Marathi

How to watch the live streaming of Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV