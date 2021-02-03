Live streaming details: When and where to watch Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC

Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC faced defeats in their recent ISL encounters and will be hungry for a win when they clash on Wednesday. The match will be held at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim.

Kerala Blasters FC are placed ninth on the overall ISL standings with 15 points from as many matches. Mumbai City FC are top of the table with a tally of 30 points from fourteen matches.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC team news

Kerala Blasters FC

The Men in Yellow will look to bounce back from their disappointing loss against ATK Mohun Bagan in their previous match. After leading 2-0 for almost an hour, the Blasters let the Mariners back into the game, losing 2-3 in the end.

Kerala's youngsters Rahul KP and Jeakson Singh were back in the lineup after serving their suspensions. Gary Hooper scored a stunning goal to help Kerala take the lead and will hope to bring his scoring form into this match.

Vicente Gomez and Juande Lopez have formed a steady partnership in the all-Spanish midfield. They will be the key players to stop the Mumbai City FC side. Sahal Abdul Samad and Rahul KP will be deployed on the wings to use their pace against the Islanders. The Blasters have an uphill task, considering Mumbai's stable defensive setup.

Injured - Sergio Cidoncha

Doubtful - None

Advertisement

Suspension - None

All set for a Battle in Bambolim as the Islanders are slated to visit! 👊🏽#KBFCMCFC #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/BlK0qB5wyv — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) February 1, 2021

Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC suffered only their second loss of the season when they went down to NorthEast United FC. Deshorn Brown's twin strikes early in the match helped the Highlanders clinch a double over the league leaders.

Adam Le Fondre pulled one back for Mumbai City FC but it wasn't enough in the end. Mumbai will look to rebound in a strong fashion when they take on Kerala Blasters FC next.

Midfielder Ahmed Jahouh will serve his suspension, having accumulated four yellow cards. Cy Goddard could thus be given a start by head coach Sergio Lobera.

Mumbai City FC have a three-point lead over ATK Mohun Bagan at the top of the table. They will look to widen the gap with a win over the Blasters.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - Ahmed Jahouh

Advertisement

When does the ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC kick off?

India: February 3, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV