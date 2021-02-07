Live streaming details: When and where to watch Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa

Mumbai City FC and FC Goa will meet each other once again in the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Mumbai City FC is on a dream run this season, occupying the summit position in the ISL points table. The Islanders have 33 points from 15 matches and have lost only twice this season.

FC Goa enters this clash on the back of an eight-match unbeaten run. However, five of those eight matches ended in a stalemate.

In the last encounter between the two sides, the Islanders pipped the Gaurs, courtesy of a late penalty goal from Adam Le Fondre.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa team news

Mumbai City FC

Ahmed Jahouh was suspended for the last match after picking up a red card earlier. He will be available for selection against FC Goa.

Mumbai City FC will be banking on the trio of Rowllin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh, and Hugo Boumous in midfield to wreak havoc on the opposition.

With an enviable bench that includes the likes of Adam Le Fondre and Mandar Rao Dessai, it remains to be seen who gets the nod to start.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

FC Goa

Edu Bedia missed the last match owing to a suspension. He will be eager to make his mark against Mumbai City FC.

FC Goa Head Coach Juan Ferrando will be banking on his influence to get a result for the side.

Princeton Rebello was stretchered off the field in FC Goa's last match against NorthEast United FC in the first half. His availability remains a question mark.

Mohammad Nawaz hasn't featured in Goa's last five matchday squads, while Brandon Fernandes is still nursing his injuries.

Injured: Brandon Fernandes

Doubtful: Mohammad Nawaz, Princeton Rebello

Suspension: None

When does the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa kick-off?

India: February 8, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV