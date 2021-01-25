Live streaming details: When and where to watch NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

The action from the 14th gameweek of the ISL carries on with NorthEast United FC taking on ATK Mohun Bagan. The two sides in the upper half of the ISL standings clash at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

NorthEast United FC are placed fifth on the ISL standings, having accumulated a points tally of 15 from 12 matches. They come into this clash on the back of a win over Jamshedpur FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan occupy the second place on the ISL points table with 24 points from 12 matches, and are close behind league leaders Mumbai City FC. The Mariners come into this match following a win over Chennaiyin FC.

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan team news

NorthEast United FC

The Highlanders won their most recent ISL match against Jamshedpur FC. Ashutosh Mehta and new signing Deshorn Brown were on the scoresheet for NorthEast United FC as they won 2-1 at the Tilak Maidan.

Under interim head coach Khalid Jamil, NorthEast United FC will aim to stay in contention for a playoff spot.

Striker Kwesi Appiah has suffered an injury, but the Guwahati-based franchise have a lot of talent in their ranks to compensate for his absence.

Injuries - Kwesi Appiah

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

ATK Mohun Bagan

Head coach Antonio Habas Lopez will hope that the Mariners can get back to winning ways in their quest to put the pressure on league leaders Mumbai City FC. Over the course of the last five matches, the Kolkata side have won two, drawn two and lost once.

The Mariners' attack has been not as prolific as one would expect them to be. Despite the presence of stalwarts like Roy Krishna and David Williams in their frontline, ATK Mohun Bagan have only scored 12 goals - the third lowest in the entire league.

The defence has been a major reason for their success so far in the competition. Sandesh Jhingan and co. have conceded only five goals, and been a force to reckon with this ISL season.

Injuries - Michael Soosairaj, Joby Justin, Nongdamba Naorem

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

When does the ISL match between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan kick off?

India: January 26, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV