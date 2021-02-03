Live streaming details: When and where to watch NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa

The midweek action continues in the ISL as NorthEast United FC take on FC Goa. The two ISL playoffs hopefuls will battle it out at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa on Thursday.

FC Goa are fourth on the ISL standings with a tally of 21 points from fourteen matches. Their opponents, NorthEast United FC have accumulated the same tally of points. The Highlanders are one spot below, in the fifth position, due to an inferior goal difference.

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa team news

NorthEast United FC

Ever since the appointment of Khalid Jamil as the head coach, the Highlanders' campaign has got back its spark. In their last three ISL matches, they have clinched wins over Jamshedpur FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, and Mumbai City FC.

The wins pushed NorthEast United FC to the fifth spot, and a win will see them move into the top-four.

Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah continues his recovery from injury but Deshorn Brown has done brilliantly in his absence. He scored both the goals in their win over league leaders Mumbai City FC.

It's the Highlanders vs Gaurs tomorrow night at the Tilak Maidan with a place in the Top 4️⃣ up for grabs! 💥#StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/wJwkBa6hRS — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) February 3, 2021

FC Goa

Head coach Juan Ferrando will be pleased with FC Goa's consistency in their recent matches. FC Goa have remained unbeaten in their last seven games, establishing themselves as a top ISL playoffs contender.

The attack has been in good form for the Gaurs as they have scored in each of their recent encounters. Igor Angulo and Jorge Ortiz Mendoza have been consistent in the frontline, scoring for FC Goa. Along with the overseas imports, youngsters like Ishan Pandita and Devendra Murgaonkar have also impressed the team.

Midfielder Edu Bedia was sent off in the draw against SC East Bengal and will miss the Highlanders tie. It will be interesting to see who comes in to play alongside Princeton Rebello in the midfield. Brandon Fernades has suffered an injury and is doubtful, whereas Lenny Rodrigues has joined ATK Mohun Bagan.

Injured - Brandon Fernandes

Doubtful - None

Suspension - Edu Bedia (Red Card)

Our Prince is all set to run the show when we play the Highlanders tomorrow. 💪🏻#RiseAgain #NEUFCFCG pic.twitter.com/iQ5YhnJiPa — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) February 3, 2021

When does the ISL match between NorthEast United FC and FC Goa kick off?

India: February 4, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch NorthEast United vs FC Goa on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of NorthEast United vs FC Goa?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV