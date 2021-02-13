Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC

ISL sides NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC will cross swords in Match No. 93 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa. The Highlanders and the Kalinga Warriors played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in their last face-off.

Diego Mauricio gave Odisha FC the lead in the 22nd minute after powering the ball into the back of the net from the outside of the box. NorthEast United FC equalized through Benjamin Lambot after the center-back nodded home a cross from Ashutosh Mehta.

Kwesi Appiah calmly converted his penalty in the 67th minute to give NorthEast United FC the lead for the first time. However, the joy was short-lived as Cole Alexander restored parity two minutes later.

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: Team News

NorthEast United FC

Khassa Camara and Ashutosh Mehta served a one-match suspension for picking up four yellow cards and missed their last match. Both might get a spot in the starting line-up. Wayne Vaz, who hasn't played a single match for NorthEast United FC this season, has left the team hotel to get a knee surgery.

Injured: Wayne Vaz

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Odisha FC

Odisha FC will be bolstered by the return of Gaurav Bora and Manuel Onwu. But, with Bradden Inman's splendid performance in the last game, it remains to be seen whether Onwu can slot back in the starting line-up. Bora's availability might result in Hendry Antonay getting the axe.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

