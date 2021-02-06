Live streaming details: When and where to watch Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

A clash of the extremes in the ISL as Odisha FC take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the penultimate match of seventeenth gameweek. The encounter between the two will take place at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim, Goa.

Odisha FC are placed at the bottom of the overall ISL standings with 8 points from fourteen matches. Since winning their first match against Kerala Blasters FC, they have gone five matches without a victory.

ATK Mohun Bagan come into this clash after a stunning comeback win over Kerala Blasters FC. They have won two out of their last three matches and occupy the second spot in the ISL standings with 27 points from fourteen games.

Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC team news

Odisha FC

After the dismissal of former head coach Stuart Baxter, Odisha FC have appointed his assistant Gerald "Gerry" Payton as the interim head coach. Payton has taken over along with Indian assistant coach Steven Dias as his deputy.

Odisha FC have consistently struggled since the start of the season and have only won one match so far in the competition. They are virtually out of the playoffs race but will aim to end the final stretch of the season on a positive note.

Under the new head coach, it will be interesting to see if any major changes to the lineup are made. Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu and Cole Alexander will continue to be the key components of the attacking unit. They will miss the services of defender Steven Taylor after he picked up four yellow cards.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - Steven Taylor

Here are some snapshots from Gerry's first training session as the club's Interim Head Coach. 📸#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/Ij4EPNHqc6 — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) February 4, 2021

ATK Mohun Bagan FC

Spanish head coach Antonio Habas Lopez will be delighted with his team's gritty performance against Kerala Blasters FC. After being down 2-0, the Mariners sparked a comeback through the final thirty minutes and won 3-2 in the end.

New signing Marcelinho was on the scoresheet in his ATKMB debut and Roy Krishna added two goals to complete the stunning resurgence. With that win, ATK Mohun Bagan clinched their eight win of the competition and keep the pressure on league leaders Mumbai City FC at the top of the table.

We saw Habas switch to a three-man defence after a long time with the reliable trio of Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan and Tiri at the back. Marcelinho partnered up with Roy Krishna in the ATK Mohun Bagan attack and the two played well together. It will be interesting to see how Habas decides to line his side up against a struggling Odisha FC team.

He will have to use his bench well with Edu Garcia and Carl McHugh set to miss out due to injury and yellow card suspension respectively.

Injured - Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, Joby Justin

Doubtful - None

Suspension - Carl McHugh

Spirits are high in the #Mariners camp as we return to the training pitch and focus on the next one! 💪⚽️#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/2wCBiVFXKL — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) February 4, 2021

When does the ISL match between Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC kick off?

India: February 6, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV