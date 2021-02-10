Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters

ISL sides Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters will square off against each other in Match No. 90 at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa. In the previous encounter between the two sides, Odisha won the match 4-2.

Odisha FC are stranded at rock-bottom of the table with just 8 points from 15 matches in their bag. They have conceded nine goals in their last five games.

Kerala Blasters are just one spot above them in the tenth position, having accumulated 15 points from 16 matches. They were leading until half-time against ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC but lost those matches.

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Team News

Odisha FC

Odisha FC will take the field without Gaurav Bora and Manuel Onwu. Paul Ramfangzauva suffered a hamstring injury in his last match. His availability for the upcoming game thus remains uncertain. Steven Taylor will be back in contention after serving his one-match suspension.

Doubtful: Paul Ramfangzauva

Injured: None

Suspension: Gaurav Bora, Manuel Onwu

Kerala Blasters

Facundo Pereyra is on his way to recovery but it remains to be seen whether Kibu Vicuna gives him a start. Kerala Blasters have no other injuries or suspension concerns.

Doubtful: Facundo Pereyra

Injured: None

Suspension: None

Going through our paces, ahead of #OFCKBFC 💪#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/Wo87aa3MVs — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) February 10, 2021

When does the ISL match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters kick off?

India: February 11, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters on TV?

India: Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD, Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies, Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Marathi

How to watch the live streaming of Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV