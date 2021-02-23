Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC

Second-placed Mumbai City FC take on the struggling Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday, at the Goa Medical College in Bambolim.

Mumbai City FC will need to beat Odisha FC to close the gap at the top of the table. The Islanders are chasing an AFC Champions League 2022 spot and a win is absolutely necessary to keep their continental hopes alive.

Odisha FC are rooted to the bottom of the standings and have nothing but pride to play for. Indian assistant coach Steven Dias will be in charge of the side after Gerald Peyton returned to England for personal reasons.

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC team news

Odisha FC

Odisha FC will be led by Diego Mauricio upfront. Jerry Mawihmingthanga is expected to return after missing a game. Cole Alexander will marshall the midfield, with Steven Taylor and Jacob Tratt in central defense.

Doubtful: S Lalhrezuala, Thoiba Moirangthem

Injured: None

Suspension: None

Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC will miss the services of Hugo Boumous in the midfield. The Frenchman has been suspended till the play-offs for abusing match officials in the 3-3 draw with FC Goa.

Rowllin Borges will partner Ahmed Jahouh in the defensive midfield. Cy Goddard is expected to lead the attacking midfield. Adam Le Fondre will spearhead the attacking line-up ahead of Bartholomew Ogbeche

Doubtful: None

Injured: None

Suspension: Hugo Boumous

Mumbai City FC are on a two-match losing streak (Image courtesy: ISL)

When does the ISL match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC kick off?

India: February 24, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC?

India: Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD, Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies, Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Marathi

Australia: Fox Sports

Oceania: Digicel PNG (TVWAN Action)

Eastern Europe: SportKlub

The Middle East, Maldives, and Bangladesh: Asianet Plus, Jalsha Movies SD, Jalsha Movies HD

How to live-stream the Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC match?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV

South-East Asia: 1PlaySports (Facebook and YouTube)

Indonesia: GenFlix

US and Canada: ESPN+

Western and Central Europe; and Central Asia: YuppTV