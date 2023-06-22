Maldives vs Bhutan Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for today’s SAFF Championship match – June 22nd, 2023

The Maldives vs Bhutan match will take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore, India.
The Maldives will play for the first time since a 1-0 friendly victory over Pakistan in March earlier this year. Aisam Ibrahim scored the game's only goal in the eighth minute to defeat the Pakistani team.
Bhutan will take part in their second competition this year, following their participation in the 2023 Prime Minister's Three Nations Cup in March. They finished last in the competition after drawing and losing both matches. The cup was won by Nepal, with Laos finishing second.
Pema Dorji, Bhutan's coach, has called up 23 players for the SAFF games, most of whom need more experience. Five players have played at most ten matches for the national side, including captain Karma Tshering and vice-captain Chencho Gyeltshen.
Gyeltshen is Bhutan's most experienced player, having played 39 matches. He is also the leading goal scorer with 11 goals.
Six players on the roster have never previously played for the national team and will be eager to make their debut.
Maldives vs Bhutan Match Details
Match: Maldives vs Bhutan, Group B
Date & Time: Thursday, June 22, 7:30 pm IST
Venue: The Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore, India
Maldives vs Bhutan Squads
Maldives Squad
Mohamed Faisal(GK), Hussain Sifaau, Samooh Ali, Ahmed Maish Rasheed, Ahmed Numaan, Ali Fasir, Hussain Nihan, Ibrahim Mahudhee, Hamza Mohamed, Hassan Naiz, Ahmed Bassam Mohammed Naeem, Ahmed Aiham, Shaihan Ali(GK), Ahmed Hassan, Ahmed Rizuvan, Hassan Nazeem, Ahnaf Rasheed, Mohamed Jailam, Haisham Hassan, Mohamed Sakhaau, Mohamed Saaif, Mohamed Shafeeu(GK), Hussain Shareef(GK), Hassan Shifaz, Humaid Hussain, Mohamed Nizam, Vishah Abdul Majeed, Ibrahim Aisham, Abdulla Yaameen, Ansar Ibrahim, Hassan Raif Ahmed, Ibrahim Waheed Hassan, Mohamed Irufaan, Nisham Mohamed Rasheed
Bhutan Squad
Tshering Dendup(GK), Tenzin Dorji, Dawa Kuenjung Tshering, Phuntsho Jigme, Nima Tshering, Karma Shedrup Tshering, Nima Wangdi, Phub Thinley, Tshelthrim Namgyel, Chencho Gyeltshen, Dorji Dorji, Yeshi Dorji, Karma Sonam, Sherub Dorji, Tenzin Norbu, Santa Kumar Limbu, Chimi Tshewang, Tsenda Dorji, Tobgay Tobgay(GK), Gyeltshen Zangpo(GK), Lobzang Chogyal, Kinga Wangchuk, Tandin Dorji
Maldives vs Bhutan Predicted Starting XIs
Maldives: Mohamed Faisal, Hussain Sifaau, Samooh Ali, Ahmed Maish Rasheed, Ahmed Numaan, Ali Fasir, Hussain Nihan, Ibrahim Mahudhee, Hamza Mohamed, Hassan Naiz, Ahmed Bassam Mohammed Naeem
Bhutan: Tshering Dendup, Tenzin Dorji, Dawa Kuenjung Tshering, Phuntsho Jigme, Nima Tshering, Karma Shedrup Tshering, Nima Wangdi, Phub Thinley, Tshelthrim Namgyel, Chencho Gyeltshen, Dorji Dorji
Maldives vs Bhutan Dream11 Fantasy suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohamed Faisal, Samooh Ali, Hussain Sifaau, Tenzin Dorji, Dawa Kuenjung Tshering, Ibrahim Mahudhee, Ali Fasir, Hussain Nihan, Karma Shedrup Tshering, Nima Wangdi, Chencho Gyeltshen
Captain: Hussain Nihan | Vice-Captain: Chencho Gyeltshen
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tshering Dendup, Ahmed Numaan, Hussain Sifaau, Tenzin Dorji, Dawa Kuenjung Tshering, Ibrahim Mahudhee, Ali Fasir, Hussain Nihan, Karma Shedrup Tshering, Mohammed Naeem, Chencho Gyeltshen
Captain: Hussain Nihan | Vice-Captain: Karma Shedrup Tshering