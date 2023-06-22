Maldives vs Bhutan Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for today’s SAFF Championship match – June 22nd, 2023

The Maldives vs Bhutan match will take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore, India.

The Maldives will play for the first time since a 1-0 friendly victory over Pakistan in March earlier this year. Aisam Ibrahim scored the game's only goal in the eighth minute to defeat the Pakistani team.

Bhutan will take part in their second competition this year, following their participation in the 2023 Prime Minister's Three Nations Cup in March. They finished last in the competition after drawing and losing both matches. The cup was won by Nepal, with Laos finishing second.

Pema Dorji, Bhutan's coach, has called up 23 players for the SAFF games, most of whom need more experience. Five players have played at most ten matches for the national side, including captain Karma Tshering and vice-captain Chencho Gyeltshen.

Gyeltshen is Bhutan's most experienced player, having played 39 matches. He is also the leading goal scorer with 11 goals.

Six players on the roster have never previously played for the national team and will be eager to make their debut.

Maldives vs Bhutan Match Details

Match: Maldives vs Bhutan, Group B

Date & Time: Thursday, June 22, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: The Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore, India

Maldives vs Bhutan Squads

Maldives Squad

Mohamed Faisal(GK), Hussain Sifaau, Samooh Ali, Ahmed Maish Rasheed, Ahmed Numaan, Ali Fasir, Hussain Nihan, Ibrahim Mahudhee, Hamza Mohamed, Hassan Naiz, Ahmed Bassam Mohammed Naeem, Ahmed Aiham, Shaihan Ali(GK), Ahmed Hassan, Ahmed Rizuvan, Hassan Nazeem, Ahnaf Rasheed, Mohamed Jailam, Haisham Hassan, Mohamed Sakhaau, Mohamed Saaif, Mohamed Shafeeu(GK), Hussain Shareef(GK), Hassan Shifaz, Humaid Hussain, Mohamed Nizam, Vishah Abdul Majeed, Ibrahim Aisham, Abdulla Yaameen, Ansar Ibrahim, Hassan Raif Ahmed, Ibrahim Waheed Hassan, Mohamed Irufaan, Nisham Mohamed Rasheed

Bhutan Squad

Tshering Dendup(GK), Tenzin Dorji, Dawa Kuenjung Tshering, Phuntsho Jigme, Nima Tshering, Karma Shedrup Tshering, Nima Wangdi, Phub Thinley, Tshelthrim Namgyel, Chencho Gyeltshen, Dorji Dorji, Yeshi Dorji, Karma Sonam, Sherub Dorji, Tenzin Norbu, Santa Kumar Limbu, Chimi Tshewang, Tsenda Dorji, Tobgay Tobgay(GK), Gyeltshen Zangpo(GK), Lobzang Chogyal, Kinga Wangchuk, Tandin Dorji

Maldives vs Bhutan Predicted Starting XIs

Maldives: Mohamed Faisal, Hussain Sifaau, Samooh Ali, Ahmed Maish Rasheed, Ahmed Numaan, Ali Fasir, Hussain Nihan, Ibrahim Mahudhee, Hamza Mohamed, Hassan Naiz, Ahmed Bassam Mohammed Naeem

Bhutan: Tshering Dendup, Tenzin Dorji, Dawa Kuenjung Tshering, Phuntsho Jigme, Nima Tshering, Karma Shedrup Tshering, Nima Wangdi, Phub Thinley, Tshelthrim Namgyel, Chencho Gyeltshen, Dorji Dorji

Maldives vs Bhutan Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohamed Faisal, Samooh Ali, Hussain Sifaau, Tenzin Dorji, Dawa Kuenjung Tshering, Ibrahim Mahudhee, Ali Fasir, Hussain Nihan, Karma Shedrup Tshering, Nima Wangdi, Chencho Gyeltshen

Captain: Hussain Nihan | Vice-Captain: Chencho Gyeltshen

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tshering Dendup, Ahmed Numaan, Hussain Sifaau, Tenzin Dorji, Dawa Kuenjung Tshering, Ibrahim Mahudhee, Ali Fasir, Hussain Nihan, Karma Shedrup Tshering, Mohammed Naeem, Chencho Gyeltshen

Captain: Hussain Nihan | Vice-Captain: Karma Shedrup Tshering

Poll : 0 votes