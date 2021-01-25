"Manolo Marquez has brought a fearlessness and a winning attitude to our team" - Hyderabad FC's Nikhil Poojary

Hyderabad FC have been one of the most complete and cohesive units in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season so far. Head coach Manolo Marquez put his faith in the team's youth brigade and made out a fantastic crop of young prospects ready for the national team.

Sportskeeda recently chatted with the Hyderabad FC forward, Nikhil Poojary on the team philosophy. Poojary also shared his thoughts on Marquez, assistant coach Thangboi Singto, the bio-bubble as well as the team's objectives for the season.

Here are the excerpts:

Q. Hyderabad FC have been credited for promoting young players in the team. How do you think it boosts the confidence of a youngster?

Firstly, I have to say it's an absolute testament to the way the club works and promotes the young players. And for now, it helps. You can see we have a group of young lads who are hungry to prove themselves with every chance they get. This helps breed competition and competition breeds success.

Q. How have Manolo and Thangboi been grooming these youngsters?

Manolo and Thangboi are experienced coaches that help us a lot every day, in every training session. Both of them are essential and have been crucial to how we have developed as a club in one season. The coaches trust every one of us at the club. They both have words of confidence for all the players and this helps us give our best in every game.

Q. How has the experience been for you to play under Manolo?

I think he’s helped me improve my game like he has, for every other player, tactically and mentally, more than anything else. He has brought a fearlessness and a winning attitude to our team and I am happy to be learning these things from him, on and off the field.

Q. What are your thoughts on the organisation of the league? What do you think of the bio-bubble measures?

To be honest, I'm just thankful to the ISL management and the club. To organise the league during a pandemic is the most difficult thing and that has given the country a sporting spectacle we have all waited for. I'm just happy that we get to do our jobs when almost everyone across the world has been affected by the situation.

Q. What are your objectives in the current season?

The objective is simple - play to our best potential in every game we play. Like every team in the league, we want to make it to the top 4. But for now, it’s just halfway through the season and there’s a lot left for us to do. As for my personal objectives, it is to play as much as possible and help my team achieve its targets this season.

Q. What have Hyderabad FC done differently from last season?

I believe last season was tough as it was our first season as a club. Honestly, it takes time for any team to settle down. In the off-season, the management has worked hard on and off the field to bring a good set of players together.

Living in a bubble has surely had its effect as it has brought us closer but more importantly, we know that we are all in this together. A lot of that credit goes to the management for getting this group of players and staff together.

Nikhil Poojary (L) training with Joel Chianese and Sweden Fernandes. (Image: ISL)

Q. How is the mood in the camp?

The mood in the camp is pumped up as we all feel like a family. Foreigners have gelled in well and we know that we have each other’s backs and want to achieve our targets this season together, as a team.

Q. Hyderabad have a fantastic crop of youngsters coming up for the next few seasons. How do you see it as a prospect for the club?

It's always good to have players who are and will be part of our club for the long term. The majority of the players have long-term contracts with the club and this will help us get continuity, which is one of the most important things to have for the future.