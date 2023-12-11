Maziya S&RC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Preview, prediction, telecast details for the AFC Cup 2023-24 clash 

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will hope to conclude their AFC Cup journey on a positive note as they are set to lock horns with Maziya S&RC on Monday, December 11.

The Mariners started their continental campaign strongly, winning their opening two games. However, they stumbled against Bashundhara Kings, managing only a draw at home and succumbing to a 2-1 defeat on their travel across the border.

The pivotal match against fellow ISL team Odisha FC saw a significant collapse, resulting in a decisive 5-2 loss and confirming their exit from the competition.

Facing challenges and grappling with injuries, Mohun Bagan, despite a successful domestic campaign with five wins in six games, now need a victory against Maziya to confirm the second spot in the group.

In light of several injury problems and their elimination from the AFC Cup, the Kolkata giants have opted to give their young players an opportunity in the final game, with assistant coach Clifford Miranda set to step in for Juan Ferrando.

Meanwhile, Maziya S&RC have also faced struggles in the AFC Cup but will look to end their campaign on a high note, following a remarkable 6-0 win over Buru in the Dhivehi Premier League.,

They notably defeated Bashundhara Kings on the opening matchday, but are currently positioned at the bottom of the table with just one victory.

In their previous encounter, Maziya put up a resilient fight against Mohun Bagan, but Jason Cummings’ stoppage-time goal clinched all three points for the Kolkata Giants.

Maziya S&RC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Match Details

Match: Maziya S&RC vs Mohun Bagan SG, AFC Cup, Group D, Matchday 6

Venue: Maldives National Football Stadium, Male.

Timings: 3:30 PM IST.

Maziya S&RC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Telecast and live-streaming details

The game between Mohun Bagan SG and Maziya will be live-streamed on the Fancode App from 3:30 PM on Monday, December 11.

Maziya S&RC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Prediction

Both teams are eliminated from the competition, and as a result, the players will have the freedom to express themselves on the pitch.

For Mohun Bagan, this is a chance for their young talents to showcase their abilities. Given the club’s injury woes, any standout performance could gain the spotlight and potentially earn a spot in the first team under Juan Ferrando.

Maziya S&RC, on the other hand, will view this game as an opportunity to capitalize on the momentum and conclude their campaign on a positive note in front of their home supporters.

Anticipated to be a closely contested encounter, the match might lean in Maziya’s favor, as they have an experienced squad.

Prediction: Maziya S&RC 2-1 Mohun Bagan SG