Maziya vs ATK Mohun Bagan  preview, prediction, line-ups and more | AFC Cup 2021

ATK Mohun Bagan face Maziya S&RC on Matchday 2 of the AFC Cup group stage in a Group E encounter at the Male National Stadium in Maldives on Saturday. The Mariners will solidify their position in the group at the top of the table if they manage to get another 3 points.

Antonio Lopez Habas' side showcased their typical style of play as they outclassed Bengaluru FC (India) in the first game of the AFC Cup. The Mariners did not press the Blues and got their goals from Subhasish Bose and Roy Krishna through errors at the back from the Blues.

Maziya S&RC suffered a loss to Bashundhara Kings (Bangladesh) in their first AFC Cup 2021 game. Maziya's Mohamed Irufaan scored a comical own goal to allow Bashundhara to take the lead before Robinho made it 2-0.

Maziya vs ATK Mohun Bagan: AFC Cup Recent results

Maziya are the champions of the Maldives after they clinched the national title with a gap of 9 points on top back in May 2021. Maziya has lost just once since a league stage defeat in 2019. The Bashundhara Kings ended the Maldivian club's 26 games unbeaten streak across all competitions.

ATK Mohun Bagan finished runners-up in the ISL 2020-21 knockout and league stage behind eventual winners Mumbai City FC on both occasions. They will go into the next game after a dominating 2-0 win over Bengaluru FC in the AFC Cup opener.

Maziya vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head to Head AFC Cup results

ATK Mohun Bagan's predecessor Mohun Bagan played Maziya on four occasions across two AFC Cup editions. The Mariners have managed to win just once over the Maldivian side, lost twice and salvaged a single draw. The most recent fixture between the two sides was a 5-2 win for Maziya way back in the AFC Cup 2017 Group Stage.

Maziya form guide: W-W-W-W-L (Latest on the right)

ATK Mohun Bagan form guide: L-D-W-L-W (Latest on the right)

Maziya vs ATK Mohun Bagan: AFC Cup Predicted Line-ups

Maziya (4-1-3-2): Mirzokhid Mamatakhnov (GK), Ahmed Abdulla, Jesus Pozo, Takashi Odawara, Shifaz Hassan, Hamzath Mohamed, Ibrahim Aisham, Mohamed Irufaan, Hussain Nihan, Comelius Stewart, Hassan Niaz

ATK Mohun Bagan (4-4-2): Amrinder Singh (GK), Sumit Rathi, Carl McHugh, David Williams, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kota, Roy Krishna, Deepak Tangri, Lenny Rodrigues

Maziya were beaten 2-0 by Bashundhara Kings in the first game of the AFC Cup group stage. (Image: AFC)

Maziya vs ATK Mohun Bagan: AFC Cup prediction

ATK Mohun Bagan is arguably the strongest team in South Asia at the moment, boasting an elite group of Indian players and the best of the ISL foreigners. Maziya have struggled to score goals and will not have it easy against a side built on the resilience of their defensive outlet.

Prediction: Maziya 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan

