Maziya vs Odisha FC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for today's AFC Cup match – November 7, 2023

The Maldivian football club Maziya will welcome Odisha FC to the Maldives National Football Stadium in their 4th Group D fixture of the AFC Cup.

Maziya have had a tough run in the AFC Cup so far as they are languishing at the bottom of the Group D standings with a single win and two losses in three games.

Odisha FC haven't had a better run either as they are 3rd in the Group D points table with one win and two losses after three matches.

However, Odisha FC annihilated Maziya 6-1 in the reverse fixture. They will be looking to repeat their performance in the away fixture as well to stay alive in the race to qualify for the next round.

Maziya vs Odisha FC Match Details

Match Details: Maziya vs Odisha FC, AFC Cup

Date & Time: November 7, 2023, 03:30 pm IST

Venue: Maldives National Football Stadium

Maziya vs Odisha FC Squads

Maziya

Hussain Shareef, Iyaan Aleen Abdul, Ali Najih, Branimir Jocic, Sebastijan Antic, Samooh Ali, Khalil Gamal, Hassan Shifaz, Ahmed Numaan, Haisham Hassan, Hussain Sifaau, Tomoki Wada, Hamzath Mohamed, Ali Fasir, Ibrahim Aisham, Regan Obeng, Husaain Nihan, Vojislav Balbanovic, Mohamed Irufan, Hassan Naiz, Hassan Raif, Hassan Nazeem, and Abdulla Rifaah

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Michael Soosairaj, Pungte Lapung, Amey Ranawade, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Niraj Kumar, Carlos Javier, Laldinliana Renthlei, Narender Gahlot, Deven Sawhney, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Paogoumang Singson, Sahil Panwar, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Ahmed Jahouh, Sérigné Mourtada Fall, Tankadhar Bag, Givson Singh Moirangthem, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Isaac Vanmalsawma ChhakChhauk, Lenny Rodrigues, Paul Hmar, Aphaoba Singh Ashangbam, Stephen Goddard, Princeton Arnald Rebello, Aniket Jadhav, Diego Mauricio, and Roy Krishna

Maziya vs Odisha FC Probable XI

Maziya

Hussain Shareef, Khalil Gamal Khalil Elbezawy, Sebastijan Antić, Branimir Jočić, Ali Samooh, Hamza Mohamed, Aisam Ibrahim, Obeng Regan, Hassan Raif Ahmed, Tomoki Wada, and Hassan Naiz

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Ahmed Jahouh, Roy Krishna, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Cy Goddard, and Diego Maurício

Maziya vs Odisha FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (AFC Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amrinder Singh, Carlos Javier, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Branimir Jocic, Ahmed Jahouh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Hamzath Mohamed, Tomoki Wada, Diego Mauricio, Hassan Naiz

Captain: Diego Mauricio, Vice-Captain: Mourtada Fall

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hussain Shareef, Carlos Javier, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Branimir Jocic, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Hamzath Mohamed, Regan Obeng, Diego Mauricio, Roy Krishna

Captain: Ahmed Jahouh, Vice-Captain: Carlos Javier