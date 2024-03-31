MBSG vs CFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy football tips for today's Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2023-24 match

Chennaiyin FC will need to address their concerns and be in top form when they square off against Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday.

Home side, Mohun Bagan, have been in good form since the arrival of head coach Antonio Lopez Habas in the second half. They have won four and drawn one of their last five games and will look to continue their run as they look to move back to the top of the table with a win.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, who at one point looked like they might just manage to make it to the top six find themselves in a difficult spot having lost three of their last four games. It includes their most recent outing, which came against a struggling Hyderabad FC unit.

Chennaiyin have had trouble scoring in the front having failed to find the net in half of the games they have played this season (9).

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC: Match Details

Match: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC , ISL 2023-24

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

Date & Time: March 31, 2024, 07.30pm IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC: Probable 11

Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Vishal Kaith; Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose; Asish Rai, Joni Kauko, Deepak Tangri, Sahal Abdul Samad; Manvir Singh, Armando Sadiku, and Dimitri Petratos.

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder, Lazar Cirkovic, Ankit Mukherjee, Ryan Edwards, Aakash Sangwan, Ayush Adhikari, Rafael Crivellaro, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Connor Shields, Rahim Ali, and Vincy Barretto.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

#Fantasy Team Suggestion 1

Vishal Kaith, Subhasish Bose, Aakash Sangwan, Ankit Mukherjee, Armando Sadiku, Rafael Crivellaro, Manvir Singh, Connor Shields, Jason Cummings, Dimitri Petratos, and Vincy Barretto.

Captain: Dimitri Petratos Vice-captain: Armando Sadiku

#Fantasy Team Suggestion 2

Debjit Majumder, Hector Yuste, Anwar Ali, Aakash Sangwan, Liston Colaco, Ninthoi Meeti, Sahal Abdul Samad, Joni Kauko, Deepak Tangri, Jason Cummings, Dimitri Petratos, and Jordan Murray.

Captain: Jason Cummings Vice-captain: Aakash Sangwan