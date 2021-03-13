MCFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL match - March 13th, 2021

The ISL 2020-21 final will see Mumbai City FC locking horns with ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Saturday.

Mumbai City FC secured their spot in the final after beating FC Goa on penalties. While the first leg ended 2-2, the second leg finished goalless even after extra-time. Mumbai City FC prevailed in the penalty shootout, reaching their maiden ISL final in the process.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, edged out NorthEast United FC 2-1 in the second leg of their semi-final clash, with the first leg ending 1-1. David Williams was at his best, scoring in both legs as the Mariners booked a summit clash with Mumbai City FC.

Here are three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL final between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.

#3 David Williams - ATK Mohun Bagan

David Williams has been in fine form in recent matches for the Mariners (Courtesy - ISL)

After a rather timid start, David Williams has steadily made his mark for ATK Mohun Bagan. He has scored five goals and provided two assists in the ISL this season, with two of those strikes coming in a crucial semi-final tie.

The Aussie striker opened the scoring for ATK Mohun Bagan in both legs against NorthEast United FC, thereby announcing himself as a big-match player. Williams, who has struck a solid partnership with Roy Krishna upfront, could prove to be a game-changer in the ISL final.

Advertisement

#2 Hugo Boumous - Mumbai City FC

Hugo Boumous is one of the most impactful players in the attack for the Islanders (Courtesy - ISL)

Hugo Boumous will be tasked with picking apart the ATK Mohun Bagan's stubborn defense. He made a triumphant return to the Mumbai City FC side following his suspension, scoring a key goal against his former side FC Goa in the semi-final first leg.

Boumous possesses the ability to find the right passes and make perfect movements in and around the opposition box. The 25-year-old midfielder, who is a great dribbler and is not afraid to take on defenders, has provided seven assists in the ISL this season.

Advertisement

#1 - Roy Krishna - ATK Mohun Bagan FC

Roy Krishna will aim to secure the ISL Golden Boot award for the second year in a row (Courtesy - ISL)

The ever-reliable Roy Krishna has established himself as one of the most lethal strikers in the ISL this season. He has scored 14 goals and is only behind Igor Angulo in the ISL Golden Boot race.

The Fijian international created a staggering 11 goalscoring chances in the second leg of ATK Mohun Bagan's semi-final clash against NorthEast United FC. He is part of the Mariners' famed attacking trio alongside David Williams and Manvir Singh.

With a penchant for scoring crucial goals, Krishna will back himself to win his second ISL title. He is our top choice for the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL final between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.