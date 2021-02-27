MCFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - February 28th, 2021

The final league encounter of the ISL pits the two leading sides in the competition — ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC against each other. The clash between the top two teams in the ISL standings will take place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan are leading the overall ISL table with 40 points from nineteen matches and are on a streak of six unbeaten games. Their opponents Mumbai City FC will aim to get the double over the Mariners and clinch the ISL League Winners Shield.

The Islanders currently have 37 points from nineteen games. Even though a win will put them at par with the Mariners in terms of points, Mumbai can clinch the top spot because of a better head-to-head record against ATKMB.

This is a very difficult match to predict, but ISL fans will be delighted that the competition for the No. 1 position has gone down to the wire.

Squads to Choose from

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Tondonba Singh, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Farukh Choudhary, Adam le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Singh Thangjam, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Pronay Halder, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna (C)

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh (GK & C), Mandar Rao Desai, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Adam le Fondre

Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL Match No. 110

Date: February 28, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Goa Medical College, Bambolim, Goa

MCFC vs ATKMB Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy tips for the ISL league clash between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Amrinder Singh (GK), Mourtada Fall, Subhashish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Cy Goddard, Ahmed Jahouh, Manvir Singh, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Adam Le Fondre, Roy Krishna, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Captain - Roy Krishna, Vice-Captain - Bartholomew Ogbeche

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Mourtada Fall, Subhashish Bose, Amey Ranawade, Raynier Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Manvir Singh, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Adam Le Fondre, Roy Krishna, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Captain - Adam Le Fondre, Vice-Captain - Roy Krishna