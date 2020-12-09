MCFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2020 match

Mumbai City FC will go up against Chennaiyin FC in the second fixture of Matchday 5 at the GMC Stadium Bambolim as a part of the ongoing ISL season.

Mumbai City FC lost their opening fixture of the ISL 2020-21 season but made up for that with three consecutive victories. They will look to extend their winning streak when they meet Chennaiyin FC today.

Chennaiyin FC haven't tasted success in their last two games. The Csaba László-coached side will have to fix things with immediate effect to make a push in the points table.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MCFC vs CFC match of the ISL 2020-21 season.

#3 Amrinder Singh

Amrinder Singh (Image Courtesy: Twitter/@MumbaiCityFC)

Mumbai City FC's Amrinder Singh has conceded just one goal so far, which came in the club's opening game of the ISL 2020-21 season. Since then, the Indian goalkeeper has been as strong as a wall between the sticks and hasn't let any ball get past him.

Singh must be keen to continue his fine form in the league. That makes him a good choice for the captain or vice-captain's role in your Dream11 team.

#2 Hugo Boumous

Hugo Boumous (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Mumbai City FC's Hugo Boumous made it to the headlines a few days ago, when he assisted thrice in a single game. The key assists proved too hot to handle for SC East Bengal as they stumbled to a 3-0 loss.

He is in red hot form and could go on to provide his club with the most assists this season. Hugo has a calm mind and could excel in any role given to him. This makes him an excellent pick for your Dream11 team. He could most definitely be considered for the captain or vice-captain's role as well.

#1 Adam le Fondre

Adam le Fondre

Adam le Fondre is our top pick for the Dream11 team captain's role when his side meets Chennaiyin FC. Le Fondre is expected to net many more goals and is a strong contender for the Golden Boot award in ISL 2020-21.

The English striker has three goals to his name, which came in the first couple of games. He went goalless in his club's previous outing, but won't stay silent for too long. We can expect him to continue his hunt for goals, which makes him our top pick for today's game.