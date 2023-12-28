MCFC vs CFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy football tips for today's Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2023-24 match

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in Match No. 66 of the ISL 2023-24 at the Mumbai Football Arena on December 28 at 8 pm IST.

The upcoming duel promises excitement as both teams navigate through a rollercoaster season. The Marina Machans, returning after a 10-day break, aim to capitalize on recent successes and regain momentum.

Despite setbacks in their last match due to refereeing decisions, they're geared up for a strong comeback. They currently hold the sixth position with three wins, three draws, and five losses. Owen Coyle has been able to get good form with a modest squad, featuring key players like Rafael Crivellaro, Jordan Murray, Ninthoi, and Ryan.

On the flip side, the Islanders face a challenging scenario following a 2-0 defeat against Kerala Blasters. Plagued by red cards and injuries to key players, they find themselves in the fifth spot with 19 points.

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs ChennaiyinFC, ISL 2023-24

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

Date & Time: December 28, 2023, 8 pm IST

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Squads to choose from

Mumbai City

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, Ahan Prakash

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Tiri, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Sanjeev Stalin, Halen Nongtdu, Nathan Rodrigues, Hmingthanmawia Ralte

Midfielders: Greg Stewart, Abdenasser El Khayati, Lalengmawia Ralte, Jayesh Rane, Yoell Van Nieff, Vinit Rai, Alberto Noguera, Gurkirat Singh, Franklin Nazareth, Seilenthang Lotjem

Forwards: Jorge Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Mohanraj K, Samik Mitra, and Prateek Kumar Singh.

Defenders: Sarthak Golui, Ankit Mukherjee, Ryan Edwards, Bijay Chhetri, Sachu Siby, Lazar Cirkovic, Bikash Yumnam, Preyarhanjan RS, Ajith Kumar, and Aakash Sangwan.

Midfielders: Y Jitheswor Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Alexander Jesuraj, Cristian Battocchio, Ninthoingaba Meetei, Farukh Choudhary, Ayush Adhikari, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, and Nesta Colin.

Forwards: Vincy Barretto, Jordan Murray, Rahim Ali, Connor Shields, and Irfan Yadwad.

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Probable 11

Mumbai City: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Sanjeev Stalin, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, El Khayati, Apuia, Yoëll van Nieff, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jayesh Rane, Bipin Singh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz

Chennaiyin: Debjit Majumder (GK), Lazar Crickovic, Ryan Edwards, Ankit Mukherjee, Bikash Yumnam, Ajith Kumar, Ayush Adhikari, Rafael Crivellaro, Ninthoingaba Meetei, Vincy Barretto, and Jordan Murray

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

# Fantasy Team Suggestion 1

Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Sanjeev Stalin, Mehtab Singh, Lazar Crickovic, Apuia, Jayesh Rane, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, El Khayati (Vice captain) , Jorge Pereyra Diaz (Captain)

# Fantasy Team Suggestion 2

Debjit Majumder (GK), Ankit Mukherjee, Ryan Edwards, Bikash Yumnam, Rafael Crivellaro (Captain), Apuia, Jayesh Rane, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte (Vice-captain), Vincy Barretto, Jordan Murray