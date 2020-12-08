Dream11 Fantasy tips for the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC

Matchday 5 of the Indian Super League (ISL) brings forth an exciting encounter as Mumbai City FC take on former champions Chennaiyin FC. The match will be held at GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Mumbai City FC are one of the most in-form sides in the ISL competition, with three wins in a row. The consistent performances have pushed them to the top of the standings. They had started with a loss against NorthEast United FC but have recovered in a strong fashion since then. The Islanders have racked up three clean sheets in a row, with dominant performances against Odisha FC and SC East Bengal.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo will hope that his team is able to hit consistency in their ISL 2020-21 campaign. They have started off with 1 win, 1 loss and 1 draw and are struggling to hit their strides so far. The attack started off well in their ISL season opener against Jamshedpur FC, but has lacked the intensity since then.

Squads to Choose From

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Tondonba Singh, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Farukh Choudhary, Adam le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh

Chennaiyin FC

Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Reagan Singh, Deepak Tangri, Aqib Nawab, Remi Aimol, Ganesan Balaji, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Memo Moura, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Aman Chetri, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali

Predicted playing XI

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mohammed Rakip, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard, Bipin Singh, Adam le Fondre

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia, Edwin Vanspaul, Germanpreet Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr

Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Date: December 9, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy Tips for ISL 2020-21 match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Amrinder Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Mehtab Singh, Eli Sabia, Reagan Singh, Hugo Boumous, Rowllin Borges, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Esmael Goncalves, Adam le Fondre

Captain - Adam le Fondre, Vice-Captain - Rafael Crivellaro

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Vishal Kaith, Mohammad Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Eli Sabia, Reagan Singh, Cy Goddard, Hugo Boumous, Rafael Crivellaro, Germanpreet Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Esmael Goncalves, Adam le Fondre

Captain - Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vice-Captain - Adam le Fondre