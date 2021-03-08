MCFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL match - March 8th, 2021

Mumbai City FC and FC Goa will clash for a spot in the ISL 2020-21 final after a 2-2 thriller in the first leg. The second leg of the semifinal match will take place at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim on Monday.

FC Goa were unable to make their home ground advantage count against the Islanders, despite taking an early first-half lead. Igor Angulo scored from the penalty spot and Saviour Gama added another after a brilliant run from defense.

Mumbai City FC did well to keep the scores level after coming back twice from a goal down in both halves. Hugo Boumous and Mourtada Fall scored against their former ISL side as the match ended in a stalemate.

Here are the three players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa.

#3 Mourtada Fall - Mumbai City FC

Mourtada Fall is one of the best defenders in the ISL today (Courtesy - ISL)

Mumbai City FC's central defender Mourtada Fall has been one of the most consistent performers in the ISL 2020-21 season. He has helmed the Islanders' backline for the entirety of the season.

In addition to his sturdy defensive capabilities, Fall is a legitimate threat in the attack as well. He has scored four crucial goals for the Islanders, including the second goal against FC Goa in their last match.

Fall is a rock in the defense, putting in all the hard tackles. In addition, he gets a lot of interceptions. For his overall ability on the pitch, Fall is a solid fantasy football pick for your Dream11 squad.

#2 Igor Angulo - FC Goa

Igor Angulo improved his goals tally further with a penalty against Mumbai City FC (Courtesy - ISL)

FC Goa's Spanish striker Igor Angulo has been their talismanic leader in the attacking line this season. He opened the scoring in the first leg of the semifinal, thus bringing his tally to 15 goals.

Angulo performed consistently throughout the league phase and was the target man in the attack. He has lethal movement in and around the box and is a menace for the opposition defense. With his scoring run, Angulo is a no-brainer choice from FC Goa for your fantasy football squad.

#1 Hugo Boumous - Mumbai City FC

Hugo Boumous scored on his return from suspension (Courtesy - ISL)

After serving his four-match suspension, Hugo Boumous bounced back in strong fashion against his former side FC Goa.

Boumous has been one of the most promising players in the stacked Mumbai City FC attack. With his silky smooth ball-handling skills and clinical finishing ability, he is a threat against any defensive line in the ISL.

The Frenchman has scored four goals and provided seven assists in the competition. He consistently attacks the opposition goal and is always in the thick of things in the final third. With his attacking upside, Boumous should be your top choice for the role of Dream11 captain or vice-captain in this match,