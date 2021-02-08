MCFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for Monday's ISL 2020-21 match

The new week kicks off in the ISL with a top of the table clash as Mumbai City FC take on FC Goa.

Both the sides are ISL championship contenders and will face off at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim, Goa.

Mumbai City FC occupy the top spot on the ISL standings with a tally of 33 points from fifteen matches, and a lead of three points at the summit.

FC Goa are just shy of the ISL playoffs spot with 22 points from the same number of matches.

With a win over the Islanders, FC Goa can get back into the ISL playoffs positions.

Here are the three players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa.

#3 Hugo Boumous

Hugo Boumous is one of the most creative players in the Mumbai City FC attack (Courtesy - ISL)

French-Morrocan Hugo Boumous has been one of the most exciting players to watch in the ISL since making his mark with FC Goa last year.

After his move in the off-season to the shores of Mumbai, Boumous has continued his fine form.

He is perhaps the most influential player in the Mumbai City FC midfield which comprises a lot of experienced stars. He has been creating chances for their attackers in abundance.

Hugo Boumous has stacked up a tally of six assists already and is always a potential goal threat. He has a sharp attacking instinct and the ability to find the right pass, coupled with his lethal movement.

Boumous's threat in the attack makes him a highly valuable Dream11 fantasy football asset.

#2 Igor Angulo

Igor Angulo is the current top-scorer in the ISL 2020-21 campaign (Image - FC Goa Twitter)

FC Goa have always been able to find gems over the years in the ISL.

After the historical performances by their former striker Ferran 'Coro' Corominas, they have unearthed another star in Igor Angulo.

The Spaniard has been setting the ISL on fire with his performances and has led the scoring charts for a while.

He has scored a total of 10 goals in fourteen matches for the Gaurs.

He possesses the deadly movement expected from a top-level centre forward and is able to get into the right positions.

His potential for goals against any ISL defense makes him a strong asset in the fantasy squad.

#1 Adam Le Fondre

Adam Le Fondre is Mumbai City FC's go-to man in the attack (Courtesy - ISL)

Adam Le Fondre has quickly established himself as the focal point of the stacked Mumbai City FC attack.

Along with Bartholomew Ogbeche, he forms one half of perhaps the most deadly strike force in the entire ISL.

He has scored eight goals so far in the competition and is always in the thick of things in the attack.

He scored from the spot in the Islanders' recent win over Kerala Blasters FC.

Le Fondre will continue to add more goals to this tally as Mumbai City FC aim to keep hold of the top spot.

The attacking upside for Adam Le Fondre makes him our top choice for the Dream11 Captain or Vice-Captain.