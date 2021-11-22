MCFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - November 22nd, 2021

Match four of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) will see defending champions Mumbai City FC take on FC Goa at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

The Islanders clinched the league double last season but will be without key players Hugo Bumous and Amrinder Singh. The club also has a new manager with Des Buckingham replacing Sergio Lobera.

For FC Goa, they had a good pre-season which also saw them lift the Durand Cup. They have a good mix of domestic and overseas players. They are among the favorites to clinch the title this season.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz , Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Lakhbir Singh.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Naocha Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai.

Midfielders: Cassio Gabriel, Brad Inman, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia.

Forwards: Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Ygor Catatau, Pranjal Bhumij.

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders: Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Lalmangaihsanga, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes

Forwards: Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera

Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC

Mohammad Nawaz, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Brad Inman, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Redeem Tlang, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera

Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa

Date: November 22, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

MCFC vs FCG Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

MCFC vs FCG Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Dylan Fox, Glan Martins, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Airam Cabrera, Igor Angulo

Captain - Igor Angulo, Vice-captain - Edu Bedia

MCFC vs FCG Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Nawaz, Rahul Bheke, Mandar Rao Dessai, Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera, Igor Angulo

Captain - Igor Angulo, Vice-captain - Jorge Ortiz

