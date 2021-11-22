MCFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - November 22nd, 2021

Match four of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) will see defending champions Mumbai City FC take on FC Goa at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.
The Islanders clinched the league double last season but will be without key players Hugo Bumous and Amrinder Singh. The club also has a new manager with Des Buckingham replacing Sergio Lobera.
For FC Goa, they had a good pre-season which also saw them lift the Durand Cup. They have a good mix of domestic and overseas players. They are among the favorites to clinch the title this season.
Squads to choose from
Mumbai City FC
Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz , Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Lakhbir Singh.
Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Naocha Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai.
Midfielders: Cassio Gabriel, Brad Inman, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia.
Forwards: Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Ygor Catatau, Pranjal Bhumij.
FC Goa
Goalkeepers: Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem
Defenders: Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Lalmangaihsanga, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali
Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes
Forwards: Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera
Predicted Playing XIs
Mumbai City FC
Mohammad Nawaz, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Brad Inman, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh
FC Goa
Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Redeem Tlang, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera
Match Details
Match: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa
Date: November 22, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa
MCFC vs FCG Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Dylan Fox, Glan Martins, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Airam Cabrera, Igor Angulo
Captain - Igor Angulo, Vice-captain - Edu Bedia
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Nawaz, Rahul Bheke, Mandar Rao Dessai, Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera, Igor Angulo
Captain - Igor Angulo, Vice-captain - Jorge Ortiz