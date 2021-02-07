MCFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for today's ISL match- February 8th, 2021 (Schedule for 8 February)

Mumbai City FC and FC Goa will lock horns with each other to resume their ISL campaign on Monday.

Both the sides are at the top half of the table and will be eager to pick up a victory when they clash at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Mumbai City FC is at the summit position, with 33 points from 15 matches. However, they have picked up just two victories in their last five matches.

Those wins too came against teams from the bottom half of the table - namely Kerala Blasters and SC East Bengal.

FC Goa, on the other hand, is on an eight-match unbeaten run. However, they have picked up only three victories during this phase, with the remaining five matches ending in a draw.

In the last encounter between the two sides, Mumbai City FC emerged as 1-0 winners. Adam Le Fondre converted his penalty in the dying embers of the game to seal the tie.

Redeem Tlang was shown a straight red card for his two-footed challenge on Hernan Santana.

A late @A1F1E9 winner made the headlines the last time we faced FC Goa! 💥



Tomorrow, we go again 👊#MCFCFCG #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/CzK3GrSdBe — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) February 7, 2021

Squads to choose from

Advertisement

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Singh, Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Tondonba Singh, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Cy Goddard, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Asif Khan, Pranjal Bhumij, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Jackichand Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vikram Partap Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam Le Fondre

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh, Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Adil Khan, Aiban Dohling, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Jorge Ortiz, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Redeem Tlang, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaokar, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Makan Chothe

On Monday, Igor will be hoping to set the stage on fire when we meet the Islanders at Bambolim. 🔥#RiseAgain #MCFCFCG pic.twitter.com/XK4W39B5HY — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) February 7, 2021

Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh (GK), Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Hernan Sanatan, Mourtada Fall, Amey Ranawade, Rowllin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Hugo Boumous, Bartholomew Ogbeche

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, Adil Khan, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Alexander Jesuraj, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo

Advertisement

Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL Match No. 87

Date: February 8, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

MCFC vs FCG Dream 11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions for the ISL encounter between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Amrinder Singh (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Igor Angulo, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Captain - Igor Angulo, Vice-Captain - Bartholomew Ogbeche

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Amrinder Singh (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Edu Bedia, Hugo Boumous, Rowllin Borges, Igor Angulo, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Captain - Hugo Boumous, Vice-Captain - Alberto Noguera