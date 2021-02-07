MCFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for today's ISL match- February 8th, 2021 (Schedule for 8 February)

Mumbai City FC and FC Goa will lock horns with each other to resume their ISL campaign on Monday.
Both the sides are at the top half of the table and will be eager to pick up a victory when they clash at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.
Mumbai City FC is at the summit position, with 33 points from 15 matches. However, they have picked up just two victories in their last five matches.
Those wins too came against teams from the bottom half of the table - namely Kerala Blasters and SC East Bengal.
FC Goa, on the other hand, is on an eight-match unbeaten run. However, they have picked up only three victories during this phase, with the remaining five matches ending in a draw.
In the last encounter between the two sides, Mumbai City FC emerged as 1-0 winners. Adam Le Fondre converted his penalty in the dying embers of the game to seal the tie.
Redeem Tlang was shown a straight red card for his two-footed challenge on Hernan Santana.
Squads to choose from
Mumbai City FC
Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Singh, Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Tondonba Singh, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Cy Goddard, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Asif Khan, Pranjal Bhumij, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Jackichand Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vikram Partap Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam Le Fondre
FC Goa
Dheeraj Singh, Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Adil Khan, Aiban Dohling, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Jorge Ortiz, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Redeem Tlang, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaokar, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Makan Chothe
Predicted Playing XIs
Mumbai City FC
Amrinder Singh (GK), Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Hernan Sanatan, Mourtada Fall, Amey Ranawade, Rowllin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Hugo Boumous, Bartholomew Ogbeche
FC Goa
Dheeraj Singh (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, Adil Khan, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Alexander Jesuraj, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo
Match Details
Match: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL Match No. 87
Date: February 8, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa
MCFC vs FCG Dream 11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Amrinder Singh (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Igor Angulo, Bartholomew Ogbeche
Captain - Igor Angulo, Vice-Captain - Bartholomew Ogbeche
Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Amrinder Singh (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Edu Bedia, Hugo Boumous, Rowllin Borges, Igor Angulo, Bartholomew Ogbeche
Captain - Hugo Boumous, Vice-Captain - Alberto NogueraPublished 07 Feb 2021, 16:52 IST