MCFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for today's ISL match - March 8th, 2021

Mumbai City FC and FC Goa will square off in the second leg of their 2020-21 ISL semi-final clash at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday. Both sides have never won the ISL title and a win will take them closer to their dreams.

FC Goa have scored a total of 33 goals so far in the competition but have also conceded 25 times. The Gaurs have kept only three clean sheets in ISL 2020-21.

Mumbai City FC have scored a mammoth 37 goals in 21 matches. The Islanders have found the net in all matches except three.

In the first leg of the ISL semi-finals, the Islanders showed that they can play with both Bartholomew Ogbeche and Adam Le Fondre upfront. The strike duo have contributed a total of 19 goals for Mumbai City FC this season.

Mumbai, who finished the league phase in the top spot, will look to bring their attack in the second leg as they set their sights on the final.

Squads to choose from

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh, Mohammad Nawaz, Shubham Das, Naveen Kumar, James Donachie, Sanson Pereira, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Mohammad Ali, Adil Khan, Leander D' Cunha, Sarineo Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Redeem Tlang, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaokar, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Makan Chothe

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Singh, Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Tondonba Singh, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Cy Goddard, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Asif Khan, Pranjal Bhumij, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Jackichand Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vikram Partap Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam Le Fondre

Predicted Playing XIs

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh, James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Alberto Noguera, Glan Martins, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Alexander Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Igor Angulo

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Amey Ranawade, Raynier Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam Le Fondre

Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, ISL Semifinal 1, second leg

Date: 08 March, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

MCFC vs FCG Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Amrinder Singh, Mourtada Fall, Amey Ranawade, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Bipin Singh, Glan Martins, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo

Captain - Igor Angulo, Vice-captain - Hugo Boumous

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Amrinder Singh, Mourtada Fall, Amey Ranawade, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Glan Martins, Alberto Noguera, Adam Le Fondre, Igor Angulo,

Captain - Adam Le Fondre, Vice-captain - Alberto Noguera