MCFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

Mumbai City FC will hope to cement their position at the top of the table as they take on Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) .

Sergio Lobera's Mumbai City FC have been a revelation in the current ISL season. They have been scoring regularly and rarely conceding.

Hyderabad FC's exuberance to play quick and passing football has made them an exciting unit to watch as well. Having ended their losing streak, Hyderabad FC have climbed to the third position in the standings.

Here are the top 3 players you can select as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC.

#3 Ahmed Jahouh

Ahmed Jahouh returns to play for his side after serving a one-game suspension. (Image: ISL)

Ahmed Jahouh's vision and awareness in his own half have helped Mumbai City FC become a complete team. Sergio Lobera's style is often known for its regular goal-scoring prowess which makes the team vulnerable at the back. Jahouh has played a vital role at the back to make Mumbai City FC as one of the most defensively-disciplined sides in the league as well.

With 581 passes at an extraordinary accuracy rate of 79%, he has built the base for most of Mumbai City FC goals. He also has an assist to his name. Jahouh likes to get the ball back from the opposition and push it to Hugo Boumous and Bipin Singh with his pin-point passing abilities.

#2 Aridane Santana

Aridane Santana is the leading goal-scorer for his side in the current ISL season. (Image: ISL)

Aridane Santana has been on target for Hyderabad FC in the current ISL season. He has scored 6 goals and assisted one goal in 9 ISL matches. Santana acts as the final piece of the puzzle to finish off the build-up play by Hyderabad FC.

Santana's sturdy physique and height also provide him with a significant advantage while challenging for the aerial balls. His exceptional finishing skills and the scoring rate will be a challenge for Mumbai City FC to handle.

#1 Hugo Boumous

Hugo Boumous takes a shot on goal in the previous game for Mumbai City FC. (Image: ISL)

Hugo Boumous has made justice to his high price tag in the Indian transfer market. The French-Moroccan midfielder moved to Mumbai City FC from FC Goa after the Islanders paid Rs. 1.76 crores as transfer fee.

Boumous has fit perfectly into the Sergio Lobera system of keeping the ball in the midfield to build up the play. He has been involved in most of the goals his team has scored this season.

Boumous has 5 assists to his name along with a goal in just 8 matches. With 473 passes and 543 touches, Boumous provides a vital cog in the midfield for Mumbai City FC.