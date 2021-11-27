MCFC vs HFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - November 27th, 2021

Match 10 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) will see Mumbai City FC square off against Hyderabad FC on Saturday, November 27 at Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

Mumbai City kicked off the season with a bang, winning their opening game. They crushed FC Goa by 3-0. Igor Angulo opened the goal-scoring tally with a penalty in the 33rd minute and followed it up with another brilliant goal just three minutes later.

Ygor Catatau then struck an excellent header in the 76th minute to ensure a comprehensive win for the defending champions.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC started the tournament with a 0-1 loss against Chennaiyin in their first game. They had the majority of the possession and had a lot of chances but failed to convert any of them into a goal.

The only goal they conceded came due to a tackle by Hitesh Sharma inside the box which resulted in a penalty. Hyderabad FC will now aim to better their attacking prowess and make a strong comeback in this game.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai City FC squad

Mohammad Nawaz , Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Lakhbir Singh, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Naocha Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Brad Inman, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia, Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Ygor Catatau, Pranjal Bhumij.

Hyderabad FC squad

Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan Gonzalez, Pritam Soraisam, Nikhil Prabhu, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Souvik Chakrabarti, Hitesh Sharma, Sahil Tavora, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Mark Zothanpuia, Halicharan Nazary, Abdul Rabeeh, Bart Ogbeche, Javi Siverio, Joel Chianese, Rohit Danu, Aniket Jadhav, Aaren D’Silva

Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC - Mohammad Nawaz, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Igor Angulo,Mohamed Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Bipin Singh, Lalengmawia.

Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor, Yasir Mohammad, Edu Garcia, Hitesh Sharma, Nikhil Poojaray, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021-22.

Date: November 27, 2021, at 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa.

Mumbai City FC vs vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 prediction

Mumbai City FC vs vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Nawaz, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Joao Victor, Ahmed Jahouh, Mohammad Yasir, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Raynier Fernandes, Igor Angulo

Captain: Igor Angulo | Vice-captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche

Mumbai City FC vs vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Laxmikant Kattimani, Chinglensana Singh, Asish Rai, Mourtada Fall, Mohamad Rakip, Joao Victor, Lalengmawia Ralte, Hitesh Sharma, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Edu Garcia, Ygor Catatau

Captain: Joao Victor | Vice-captain: Mourtada Fall.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar