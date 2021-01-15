MCFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 16th, 2021

Matchday 12 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will see Mumbai City FC battling it out with Hyderabad FC. Both the teams are in the top half of the ISL standings and have been consistent through the first ten matches of the season.

They are two of the most attack-minded sides in the ISL and will back their creative midfielders to deliver. Both sides have a stellar frontline and we can hope for plenty of goals in this encounter.

Mumbai City FC occupy the top spot in the ISL standings with 25 points so far whereas Hyderabad FC are in the fourth position. Even though Mumbai are the clear favorites in this clash, Hyderabad will look to bring their winning momentum from their last two matches.

Squads to Choose from

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Tondonba Singh, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Farukh Choudhary, Adam le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh

Hyderabad FC

Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Subrata Paul, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu

Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh (GK & C), Mandar Rao Desai, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Adam le Fondre

Hyderabad FC

Subrata Paul (GK), Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Lluis Sastre, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Mohammed Yasir, Aridane Santana (C)

Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL Match No. 60

Date: January 16, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Goa Medical College Ground, Bambolim, Goa

MCFC vs HFC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL encounter between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Amrinder Singh (GK), Mourtada Fall, Amey Ranawade, Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Adam le Fondre, Aridane Santana

Captain - Aridane Santana, Vice-Captain - Hugo Boumous

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Subrata Paul (GK), Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Adam le Fondre, Aridane Santana

Captain - Adam le Fondre, Vice-Captain - Mourtada Fall