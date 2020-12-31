MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 2nd, 2020

After a short break, the ISL 2020-21 action resumes in the new year with an exciting clash as Mumbai City FC take on Kerala Blasters FC. The match will be held at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim.

Mumbai City FC are placed in the second position on the ISL standings with 16 points from seven matches. A win over the Kerala Blasters FC side will propel them to the top of the ISL table, above ATK Mohun Bagan.

Kerala Blasters FC are ninth on the ISL points table with only six points from their seven games so far. The Yellow Army come into this encounter on the back of their first ISL win of the season over Hyderabad FC. They will look to continue that momentum even though it won't be easy against the in-form Mumbai City FC.

🗓 | It’s time to change your calendars as we head towards our first match of 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣! 💙 #MCFCKBFC #AamchiCity🔵 pic.twitter.com/JIBLTACkBb — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 30, 2020

Squads to Choose From

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Tondonba Singh, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Farukh Choudhary, Adam le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh

Kerala Blasters FC

Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan

Our first test of the new year takes us to Bambolim to face off with the Islanders! 👊#MCFCKBFC #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/Qd9s77fsQ3 — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) December 31, 2020

Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh (GK & C), Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mohammed Rakip, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam le Fondre

Kerala Blasters FC

Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Sandeep Singh, Jessel Carneiro (c), Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Facundo Pereyra, Rahul KP, Jordan Murray

Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

Date: January 2, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestion for the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Rahul KP, Vicente Gomez, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam le Fondre

Captain - Adam le Fondre, Vice-Captain - Hugo Boumous

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Amrinder Singh (GK), Jessel Carneiro, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Cy Goddard, Ahmed Jahouh, Jordan Murray, Adam le Fondre

Captain - Jordan Murray, Vice-Captain - Adam le Fondre