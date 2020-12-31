MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 2nd, 2020

After a short break, the ISL 2020-21 action resumes in the new year with an exciting clash as Mumbai City FC take on Kerala Blasters FC. The match will be held at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim.
Mumbai City FC are placed in the second position on the ISL standings with 16 points from seven matches. A win over the Kerala Blasters FC side will propel them to the top of the ISL table, above ATK Mohun Bagan.
Kerala Blasters FC are ninth on the ISL points table with only six points from their seven games so far. The Yellow Army come into this encounter on the back of their first ISL win of the season over Hyderabad FC. They will look to continue that momentum even though it won't be easy against the in-form Mumbai City FC.
Squads to Choose From
Mumbai City FC
Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Tondonba Singh, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Farukh Choudhary, Adam le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh
Kerala Blasters FC
Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan
Predicted Playing XIs
Mumbai City FC
Amrinder Singh (GK & C), Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mohammed Rakip, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam le Fondre
Kerala Blasters FC
Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Sandeep Singh, Jessel Carneiro (c), Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Facundo Pereyra, Rahul KP, Jordan Murray
Match Details
Match: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
Date: January 2, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa
MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Rahul KP, Vicente Gomez, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam le Fondre
Captain - Adam le Fondre, Vice-Captain - Hugo Boumous
Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Amrinder Singh (GK), Jessel Carneiro, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Cy Goddard, Ahmed Jahouh, Jordan Murray, Adam le Fondre
Captain - Jordan Murray, Vice-Captain - Adam le FondrePublished 31 Dec 2020, 23:00 IST