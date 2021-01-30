MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

NorthEast United FC will eye a league double over Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) as the two teams face off on Saturday. The game will be played at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim.

With a 12-match unbeaten streak, Mumbai City FC are one game away from scripting ISL history. A win or a draw will see them creating a new record.

NorthEast United FC are on a resurgent path. They have won two games on the trot and are closing in on the fourth place in the standings.

Here are the top three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC:

#3 Hugo Boumous

Hugo Boumous has been phenomenal in the midfield for Mumbai City FC. (Image: ISL)

Hugo Boumous has arguably been the best player so far for Mumbai City FC. The French-Moroccan playmaker has been a livewire in the midfield. He has created the most number of scoring chances for his side.

Boumous can drift to the wings and get back into the midfield, allowing Mumbai City FC to retain possession in most parts of their games.

He has made 6 assists already in the league and scored once. Boumous will have to combine with Ahmed Jahouh in the defensive midfield as Rowllin Borges is suspended for this game.

#2 Luis Machado

Luis Machado has been a terrific winger and playmaker for NorthEast United FC. (Image: ISL)

NorthEast United FC's Luis Machado has had an impressive maiden ISL season so far. The Portuguese has been used in his natural position, the left-wing. He likes to cut inside from the left and also help his side score goals. Machado can create openings from the wings as well as down the middle.

He has scored 4 goals for his side and will be expected to combine with Federico Gallego upfront. Machado's pace and tenacity will be the key to Khalid Jamil's tactical applicability in the final third of the game.

#1 Adam le Fondre

Adam le Fondre is the leading goal-scorer of Mumbai City FC in the ongoing ISL season. (Image: ISL)

Adam le Fondre has played like a typical goal-poacher for Mumbai City FC. He has a knack for being at the right place at the right time, emerging as the top scorer for his side.

Le Fondre stays up the pitch, and waits for the balls to come from the wings and the midfield. He has scored 6 goals due to his sheer precision in finishing and his ability to outfox his markers. Le Fondre will be the key target man for Sergio Lobera's side against NorthEast United FC.