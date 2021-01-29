MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 30th, 2021

The weekend action in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 kicks off with a thrilling encounter as Mumbai City FC take on NorthEast United FC. The clash between the two sides in the upper half of the ISL standings will take place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.
Mumbai City FC come into this match with the aim of holding on to their lead at the top of the ISL table. After thirteen matches, the Islanders have accumulated 30 points, having won nine, drawn three, and lost just once.
Their opponents, NorthEast United FC are on a three-match unbeaten streak, having won both of their last two ISL encounters. They are on the cusp of playoffs position, at the fifth spot, with 18 points from thirteen matches.
Mumbai City FC have drawn two of their last three matches. They will be wary of the Highlanders' resurgence under new coach Khalid Jamil.
A win for NorthEast United FC will propel them into the third position on the overall ISL standings.
Squads to choose from
Mumbai City FC
Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Tondonba Singh, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Jackichand Singh, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh
NorthEast United FC
Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika
Predicted Playing XI
Mumbai City FC
Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Hernan Santana, Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche
NorthEast United FC
Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Dylan Fox, Mashoor Shereef, Gurjinder Kumar, Ashutosh Mehta, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado, VP Suhair, Deshorn Brown
Match Details
Match: Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC
Date: 30th January 2021 at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Goa Medical College Ground, Bambolim, Goa
MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Dylan Fox, Mashoor Shereef, Federico Gallego, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Bipin Singh, Luis Machado, Bartholomew Ogbeche
Captain - Luis Machado, Vice-Captain - Hugo Boumous
Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Dylan Fox, Mashoor Shereef, Federico Gallego, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Bipin Singh, Luis Machado, Bartholomew Ogbeche
Captain - Bartholomew Ogbeche, Vice-Captain - Luis MachadoPublished 29 Jan 2021, 21:45 IST