MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 30th, 2021

The weekend action in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 kicks off with a thrilling encounter as Mumbai City FC take on NorthEast United FC. The clash between the two sides in the upper half of the ISL standings will take place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Mumbai City FC come into this match with the aim of holding on to their lead at the top of the ISL table. After thirteen matches, the Islanders have accumulated 30 points, having won nine, drawn three, and lost just once.

Their opponents, NorthEast United FC are on a three-match unbeaten streak, having won both of their last two ISL encounters. They are on the cusp of playoffs position, at the fifth spot, with 18 points from thirteen matches.

Mumbai City FC have drawn two of their last three matches. They will be wary of the Highlanders' resurgence under new coach Khalid Jamil.

A win for NorthEast United FC will propel them into the third position on the overall ISL standings.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Tondonba Singh, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Jackichand Singh, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh

NorthEast United FC

Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

Predicted Playing XI

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Hernan Santana, Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche

NorthEast United FC

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Dylan Fox, Mashoor Shereef, Gurjinder Kumar, Ashutosh Mehta, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado, VP Suhair, Deshorn Brown

Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC

Date: 30th January 2021 at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Goa Medical College Ground, Bambolim, Goa

