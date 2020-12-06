The third game of Matchday 4 of the ISL 2020-21 will see Mumbai City FC taking on Odisha FC at the GMC Stadium Bambolim.

Mumbai City FC are enjoying a fine run so far this season. The team lost their opening game against NorthEast United FC but bounced back with two comprehensive wins. They find themselves placed at the second spot in the points table just below ATK Mohun Bagan. A victory on Sunday will see them move a spot ahead.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, are facing contrasting fortunes with just one point in three games. The club made a turnaround with two goals when they met Jamshedpur FC to steal a point. During their previous outing, a goal by ATKMB's Roy Krishna denied them a point as their defence fell apart during the stoppage time.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the third game of Matchday 4 of the ISL 2020-21 season.

#3 Amrinder Singh

Mumbai City FC's goalkeeper Amrinder Singh has conceded just one goal so far in three games. The only goal that he conceded came during the club's opening game of ISL 2020-21 against NorthEast United.

The player had similar performances last season but unfortunately his side couldn't make it to the playoffs. Amrinder has continued his fine form into this season as well with hopes of lifting the ISL trophy this season.

#2 Diego Maurício

Diego Mauricio has two goals to his name thus far this season. The Brazilian striker played a crucial role in helping Odisha FC grab their first point this season. He netted in a brace to help his side get back into the game and split points with Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC.

Odisha FC are yet to find their first victory of ISL 2020-21. The 29-year-old player will be keen to prove himself and help his side book themselves a birth in the playoffs this season.

#1 Adam le Fondre

Adam le Fondre

English striker Adam le Fondre is a key player for Mumbai City FC this season. The player has tasted success in several clubs across England. Adam had a fantastic stint with Sydney FC where he netted in 39 goals at 57 games and his arrival to India was a sign in itself that Mumbai City FC will start the season as favourites.

The 33-year-old player had a debut to forget in the ISL but he found back and won the game for his side with a goal in the stoppage time against FC Goa. During his side's previous encounter, Adam le Fondre scored a brace to help his side rope in three full points. Considering his goal-scoring ability, he must have a place in your Dream11 team for MCFC vs OFC match.