The weekend action continues on in the Indian Super League (ISL) with the first match of the double header Sunday as Mumbai City FC take on Odisha FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Mumbai City FC are on a streak of two ISL wins in a row after beating SC East Bengal and FC Goa. Head coach Sergio Lobera will be happy with his side's attacking intent over the two wins so far. English striker Adam Le Fondre has been in fine touch for the Islanders garnering three goals in three matches for his team.

On the other hand, Odisha FC are dealing with their second loss in their ISL campaign so far after losing against ATK Mohun Bagain in their previous fixture. The Odisha side have been unable to hit their strides as they failed to capitalize on the momentum after staging a two-goal comeback against Jamshedpur FC. Head coach Stuart Baxter will hope his side are ready for the tough test against Mum

Squads to Choose From

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Tondonba Singh, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Farukh Choudhary, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh

Odisha FC

Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawhmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Marcelo Pereira, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh

Predicted playing XI

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Sarthak Golui, Mohammed Rakip, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Hernan Santana, Bipin Singh, Adam Le Fondre

Odisha FC

Kamaljit Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Hendry Antonay, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Nandha Kumar, Marcelinho, Laishram Singh, Diego Mauricio

Match details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC

Date: 6 December, 2020, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy tips for the ISL 2020-21 clash between Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amrinder Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Shubham Sarangi, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Nandha Kumar Sekar, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu, Adam Le Fondre

Captain - Adam Le Fondre, Vice-Captain - Diego Mauricio

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamaljit Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Sarthak Golui, Gaurav Bora, Rowlin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Nandha Kumar Sekar, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Diego Mauricio, Adam Le Fondre

Captain - Marcelo Leite Pereira, Vice-Captain - Hugo Boumous