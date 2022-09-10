Mohammedan SC 3-0 Kerala Blasters FC: Player ratings as the Black Panthers cruise past the young Yellow Tuskers | 2022 Durand Cup

Mohammedan SC booked their place in the 2022 Durand Cup after cruising past a young Kerala Blasters FC side at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Andrey Chernyshov's side topped their group on their way to this clash while Tchorz's Blasters were placed second in their group.

Despite a shaky start to the encounter, the Black Panthers managed to find their rhythm and get to the point where they dominated the match. Star forward Marcus Joseph was his usual self, dropping in between the lines and disorienting the opposition's setup.

Despite not being in the goals himself, the Trinidadian forward's contribution is not something that can be overlooked.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC, who showed ambition right from the first whistle, slowly faded away as the contest progressed. As a result, the side were outplayed and had no chance of making a comeback in this fixture.

Here are the player ratings for both teams from this 2022 Durand Cup encounter:

Mohammedan SC

Zothanmawia (6.5/10)

The Mohammedan SC custodian did not face a lot of attack due to the strong defensive setup deployed by Andrey Chernyshov. However, the keeper was sound under the bar and made no errors.

Ousmane Cardinal N'Diaye (6.5/10)

The French centre-back was decisive in controlling the tempo of the game. N'Diaye made important interceptions and was sound defensively throughout his time on the pitch.

Shaher Shaheen (6.5/10)

Shaheen partnered N'Diaye at the back and complemented the French defender.

Safiul Rahman (6/10)

Safiul was not efficient going forward but the right full-back held his ground during defensive duels and managed to keep the trouble at bay.

Abhishek Ambekar (7.5/10)

The quarterfinal encounter witnessed the level of improvement made by Abhishek Ambekar. He owned the left flank and kept flooding the box with more crosses. He provided an assist for Dauda's first goal of his Mohammedan SC career.

Nuriddin Davronov (6/10)

Davronov is a highly useful midfielder for Chernyshov. However, the midfielder has a habit of losing the plot at times.

Yumnam Gopi Singh (6/10)

Gopi Singh adjusted to the team's plans and managed to make himself useful to his team.

Abhash Thapa (7.5/10)

Abhash Thapa has been one of the most dependable individuals in this Mohammedan SC line-up. Thapa has played an important role in every position he has been deployed in so far.

SK Faiaz (7.5/10)

Faiaz has shown how effective he can be in the match against Kerala Blasters FC. The former Mohun Bagan winger scored one whilst also bagging an assist in the crucial Durand Cup quarterfinal.

Azharuddin Mallick (6.5/10)

The Black Panthers forward had a decent outing and managed to be constructive in the final third.

Marcus Joseph (8/10)

The Trinidadian forward has been one of the most important players for this Mohammedan SC side. The goal-scorer turned provider has been effective in all areas of the pitch.

Substitutes

Wayne Vaz (6/10)

The Mohammedan SC defender came on in the second half and was effective in maintaining Mohammedan SC's control of the game.

Abiola Dauda (7.5/10)

Making his debut for Mohammedan SC, Dauda bagged a brace against the Yellow Tuskers, showcasing his abilities as an attacker.

Kean Lewis (7.5/10)

Kean Lewis came on in the second half and linked up with Ambekar and Joseph, terrorizing the left flank.

Sairuatkima (6/10)

The defender had a decent game. He made no significant impact in this match.

Ridge Demello (6.5/10)

Ridge could be a bag full of surprises as the season progresses. The winger showcased his abilities against the young defenders of Kerala Blasters FC.

Kerala Blasters FC

Sachin Suresh (6/10)

The KBFC captain was decent throughout the game. He attempted to stay in control over affairs inside his box but failed to do so as the game progressed.

Marvan Hussain (6/10)

Marvin had a decent outing against Chernyshov's side. He was initially effective during transitions but could not cope up as the match progressed.

Tejas Krishna (5.5/10)

Tejas had a comparatively poor outing by his standards.

Mohammed Azhar (6/10)

Azhar made some interesting runs into the opposition's half in the initial stages of the game and was effective in drawing out defenders on some occasions.

Vibin Mohanan (6.5/10)

The former Indian Arrows star took too long to settle into the game but displayed flashes of brilliance.

Muhammad Ajsal (6/10)

Ajsal had a decent game against a strong Black Panthers side.

Gourav Kankonkar (5.5/10)

Kankonkar had a poor outing for Kerala Blasters FC.

Mohammed Aimen (6/10)

Aimen was effective in producing defense-breaching passes for Kerala Blasters FC. However, his inputs were not effectively unutilized by his teammates.

Muhammed Basith (5.5/10)

Basith was visibly quiet against Chernyshov's side and could make an impact on the game.

Aritra Das (6/10)

Aritra had a decent outing for Kerala Blasters FC. However, he wasn't as effective as he was during the group stage.

Roshan Gigi (5.5/10)

Roshan Gigi had little impact on the game.

