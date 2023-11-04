Mohammedan SC come from behind to secure a point against Shillong Lajong | I-League 2023-24

Shillong Lajong made a memorable comeback to the I-League as they held the seasoned Mohammedan SC to a 1-1 draw on Friday evening.

Shillong Lajong, returning to the I-League after a gap of four years, locked horns with Mohammedan SC in their first game of the 2023-24 season. They never looked out of the place and gave Mohammedan SC a run for their money.

The game began with some high intensity from both sides who looked for the opener. However, attackers from both sided missed their chances and fluffed their lines in the final third.

However, during the added time of the first half, Shillong Lajong's striker Takuto Miki produced a moment of brilliance to find the back of the net. Courtesy of that strike, Shillong Lajong went in with a 1-0 lead at half time.

Mohammedan SC failed to breach Shillong Lajong's defence

Mohammedan SC came out with intent in the second half and went on the attack from the very first minute. They soon earned the reward for their relentless as striker Lalhlansanga took the opportunity created by Alexis Gomez to equalize the score in the 53rd minute.

After that goal, Shillong Lajong turned defensive and didn't give any space to Mohammedan SC. Mohammedan SC tried their best to breach their backline but failed to find the second goal in the game with the game ending 1-1

While Mohammedan SC would be disappointed by this result, Shillong Lajong have earned a massive point to celebrate their comeback to the I-League.

Mohammedan SC will next face TRAU in the I-League 2023, while Shillong Lajong will lock horns with NEROCA FC.