Mohammedan SC vs Aizawl FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Mohammedan Sporting Club and Aizawl FC will kick-start their respective campaigns in the I-League when they meet in the fourth match of the competition on Sunday (29 October) at 7:00 PM IST.

Mohammedan Sporting Club had a mediocre run during the last season as they finished 8th on the points table. They will be looking to do better in this new season.

On the other hand, Aizawl FC also had a mixed run during the previous season. They had a mid-table finish at the 7th position and they will be determined to have a finish among the top five teams this time around.

Mohammedan SC vs Aizawl FC Match Details

Date & Time: October 29, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium

Mohammedan SC vs Aizawl FC Head-to-Head

Since 2021, Mohammedan Sporting Club and Aizawl FC have locked horns four times. Out of those four matches, Mohammedan Sporting Club have won only one game and Aizawl FC two. Meanwhile, one game ended up as a draw. The two sides met during the I-League last season and Aizawl FC emerged the winners 1-0.

Matches Played: 4

Mohammedan SC Win: 1

Aizawl FC Win: 2

Draw: 1

Mohammedan SC vs Aizawl FC Probable XI

Mohammedan SC

Padam Chettri, Zodingliana Ralte, Joseph Adjei, Mohammed Irshad, Vanlalzuidika, Meitalkeishangbam Roger, SK Faiaz, Mirjalol Kasimov, Abhijit Sarkar, Sagolsem Bikash Singh, and Alexis Gomez

Aizawl FC

Lalmuansanga, Laldanmawia, Ivan Maric, Gustavo Silva, Joe Zoherliana, Ramsanga, K Lalrinfela, Rohmingthanga, Rafal Zaborowski, Tharpuia, and Ivan Veras

Mohammedan SC vs Aizawl FC Prediction

Both teams are equally stacked in terms of talent and a close contest is on the cards. However, Aizawl FC have the upper hand over Mohammedan Sporting Club courtesy of their superior record. They are expected to carry the confidence to notch up another win over Mohammedan Sporting Club.

Prediction: Aizawl FC are expected to win this game.

Mohammedan SC vs Aizawl FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: Fancode