Mohammedan SC vs Delhi FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

On Saturday, April 13, Mohammedan SC host Delhi FC in the I-League 2023-24 at the Salt Lake Stadium, West Bengal.

Mohammedan secured their 15th win of the season over Shillong Lajong FC (2-1). Alexis Gómez netted the first goal for Mohammedan before Douglas Tardin restored parity from the spot in the 15th minute. Evgeny Kozlov scored the winner for Mohammedan in the 63rd minute. They are now just one victory away from winning the India I-league 2023/24 title.

Meanwhile, Delhi are coming off a massive 6-3 victory over Rajasthan FC. Ankit Singh scored two goals for Delhi, while Vinil Poojary, Alisher Kholmurodov, Naorem Singh and Hudson Dias also netted.

Mohammedan SC vs Delhi FC Match Details

Match: Mohammedan SC vs Delhi FC

Date and Time: April 13; 06:00 pm IST

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, West Bengal

Mohammedan SC vs Delhi FC Head-to-Head

Mohammedan and Delhi have faced only once, in the reverse fixture in November 2023. Mohammedan beat them 2-1, with Gurtej Singh and Lalremsanga Fanai, scoring.

Matches Played: 1

Mohammedan SC Won: 1

Delhi FC Won: 0

Draw: -

Mohammedan SC vs Delhi FC Probable XIs

Mohammedan SC

Padam Chettri (GK), Zodingliana Ralte, Mohammed Irshad, Joseph Adjei, Mohammed Jassim, Mirjalol Qosimov, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Alexis Gómez, David Lalhlansanga, Eddie Gabriel Hernández Padilla , Sagolsem Bikash Singh

Delhi FC

Calvin Abhishek (GK), Gurtej Singh, Alisher Holmurodov, Vinil Poojary, Pape Gassama, Naorem Tondonba Singh, Akash Tirkey, Rahul Rawat, Bhupinder Singh, Hudson Dias de Jesus, Bali Gagandeep

Mohammedan SC vs Delhi FC Match Prediction

Mohammedan have won 15 of 23 games, including one against Delhi in the reverse fixture. They are undefeated in 11 games and will look forward to maintaining their streak.

Prediction: Mohammedan is expected to win

Mohammedan SC vs Delhi FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel